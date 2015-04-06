Malakor AUDUSD

This EA run Only AUDUSD at Timefram H1

Balance start 100$

Indicator with EMA to be confirm trend and CCI for Entry

MM with martingale system open not over 10 order and Can setting stop-loss begin set 30%

Before run real you can optimise new  every time with your balance your risk

Inside have 2 EA with normal  martingale for set TP/Distance 

My EA USE ATR for calculate distance between order

Real account monitoring :  Please scand QRCode at Picture 

Remark: Setting I wll send to you afer you bought because I will optimize to you with your balance and Money managment plan

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
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Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
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Tom Yum Goong EA
Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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Start Launch EA 199$ with 10 Account Next Will 299$ Add new EA (System 5) inside to reduce DD and Risk/trade and get more Profit This EA includes 5 Strategies inside have SL/TP all  I setting for GBPUSD H1 Only The trader can  On/Off EA within each  Strategies The trader can adjust only the Risk/Trade that you accept Suggestion Open 5 Strategy and Make Risk/Trade that you accept You Can optimize in each  strategy inside that you need to Run Real Account start on 16/8/2022
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Only 10 Copies at 199$ After 299$ Setting for USDJPY H4 Only Used Risk/Trade suggetion 1-5 % Or result after Black test Have SL/TP Have Break evevnt and tralling stop Have 4 EA indise Can On/Off in each EA that  you need I prefer run continue  1 year  for  judgement performance. Can run  continue   24 hrs.  have  spread  control. I will  continue  update  new  EA  inside  with  new  startergy If I found good  stratergy. Real Account start on 16/8/2022 .
Papaya salad EA
Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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Launch price 199 USD with 10 Accounts, future price 299 USD DESCRIPTIONS: Work with  EURUSD H1 Only Very easy EA for everybody can adjust that your risk/Trade I already set and optimize for the best performance  Could you please review Result black test  with data 99.9%  I make EA from manual trade I continue to improve and develop new strategy updates for the best result.
Thai Tea EA
Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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Оnly 10 copy out of 10 are Left at $199! Next price -->   $299 This EA includes 4 Strategies inside 1.  Swing trade (Pinbar)  Used Price action Pin bar with CCI Level for entry   Open 1 order have SL/TP   and use ATR for SL  2. Innside bar breakout  Open 2 orders used ATR for SL and have 1TP and No TP2 for Let profit run. 3.    Pullback Used EMA Confirm trend and CCI for Entry Open 2 order used ATR for SL and have 1TP and No TP2 for Let pro 4.   Tripple candle breakout  Open 1 order have SL/TP
Vip GbpUsd
Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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This EA Only GBPUSD another need more optimize Timeframe H4 Winrat 86.64% Since 2017-2023 DD 26% Profit +1000% RR 1:2 ***** Open Order 40 Order 5 Years. Or 8 Order/Year. Some Year don't have Order***** Strategy 1.EMA Confirm trade 2.BB for Set up 3.Price action for entry  4. Breakevent After TP100% of Stop loss (Can adjust) 5.Open 1-3 Order/ Trade 6.Have mode trailing stop (On/Off) 7.Risk/Trade 8.Have SL/TP every Order Remark :This EA for Trader who need low order but high performance and review
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Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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This EA run Only EURUSD at Timefram H1 Balance start 1000$ Indicator with ADX to be confirm trend and DX for Entry (New Calculate) MM with martingale system open not over 15 order and Can setting stop-loss begin set 30% Before run real you can optimise new every time with your balance your risk that you take risk. Inside have 3 EA with normal    martingale Balance lot device and Fix Lot and last one have TP/SL Real account monitoring : Click   Welcome to make cash flow everyday
JK 3 Candle combo
Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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This EA used 3 candle follow buy/Sell 1.EMA 20 and EAM 60 monitoring of trend  2.Waiting 3 candle of bull or bear candle for entry 3.Used ATR for SL 4.Used risk/Order 5.Have breakeven  6.Can used with GBPUSD,EURUSD,AUDUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF Inside EA already include all setting you can only On off currency that you need to Open and make risk that you accept.  EA work in timeframe H4 . Remark :For Full version& Setting . I can't upload to MQL5 If you need to test please contact to me directly Myfxbook
JK Super Parabolic SAR
Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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This EA Optimize for GBPUSD and USDJPY Time frame 4 Hrs. Inside include 3 money management system. Indicator and System trend 1. Used 2 EMA for confirm Trend 2. Used Price action and Parabolic Sar for entry  3.Have SL and TP 4.Have trailing stop  5.Used Risk/Trade Average open  1-3 Order /Month DD independent for Risk/Trade I will training and review How to work EA 1 hrs. for your understanding. This EA make for manual trade if you understand staggery you Can trade by you manual trade.
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Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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This EA Optimize for EURUSD with Time frame 1 Hrs. Indicator and System trend 1. Used 2 EMA for confirm Trend 2. Used Price action cross above for entry  3.Open another when same Item1,2  4.Have closed all 5.Used fix lot and second order can adjust  Average open  1-3 Order /Month DD independent for Lot start and Lot X I will training and review How to work EA 1 hrs. for your understanding. This EA make for manual trade if you understand staggery you Can trade by you manual trade.
JK Super EA
Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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This EA Optimize for EURUSD H1 With Balance start 1,000 /0.1 Lot Strategy : 1.Used EMA 200 Confirm trend   2.Scan Price action with DOJI 3.Confrim position open order with Stochastic Oscillator EA include 3 money management  Mode1 Fix Lot,Fix SL,TP Mode2 Lot Auto exponential ,Fix SL,Fix TP Mode3 Special MM Repeat Order with same logic with Lot martingale   Remark : Have Function Closed All , Max order and Cutt loss  User can select that you like money management system  For my Suggestion is mode
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