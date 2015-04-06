Clown Trader Pro

UPDATE 2020: Download  Source Code - follow the link to the website in my profile!


"Clown Trader Pro" is a fully automated short-term (M1/M5) and medium-term (H1/H4) trading robot.

You can choose between RSI- or CCI- trading strategy! Buy ONE get TWO.


No low spread needed!


Clown Trader PRo automatically analyzes CCI-values. Each time either the CCI or RSI comes from the overbought zone crossing the given upper level the robot will open sell-orders automatically. The lot-size will be increased exponentially with the editable multiplier. If the CCI or RSI enters the oversold zone all open sell-orders will be closed. This strategy is used in long- and short direction.

Basic EA settings are already configured for EURUSD (M5). Please test the settings which fit best to your chosen timeframe. With the right settings and enough initial deposit you can generate profit on each timeframe, symbol and even higher spreads.

Overview

  1. The EA has been optimized for EURUSD (M5).
  2. It is recommended to test your own settings first.
  3. You can use every Market (index, forex,…).
  4. You can use every timeframe.

Parameters

  • Tradingsystem - choose between RSI- or CCI- trading strategy
  • RSI_Layer - RSI-layers as equal distance from the bottom and from the top
  • RSI_Period – number of bars for the RSI calculation
  • CCI_Layer – CCI-layers as equal distance from the bottom and from the top
  • CCI_Period – number of bars for the CCI calculation
  • TradingMode – choose between "Fixed Profit" for exit all trades with fixed profit. Use "Aggressive" for just trading with CCI-Strategy described in the video (Balance > 5000 recommended)
  • Fixed Profit– Fixed Profit in Dollar for exit all trades
  • StartLots_x– first trade will be opened with min Lot of your broker multiplied with xStartLots_multplr.
  • MinDistance– only open a new trade with this min distance in points
  • Multiplier – base of the exponential lot size increase of martingale trades
  • MagicNumber - unique EA magic number



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XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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RSI Multiplier Pro
Steffen Oesterle
Experts
UPDATE 2020:  download full  source code - follow the link in the video   " RSI Multiplier Pro " is a fully automated short-term (M1/M5) and medium-term (H1/H4) trading robot. No low spread needed! The EA does use a strategy of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) combined with martingale . RSI Expert Advisor automatically analyzes RSI-values. Each time the RSI comes from the overbought zone crossing the given upper level the robot will open sell-orders automatically. The lot-size will be increa
CCI Multiplier Pro
Steffen Oesterle
Experts
UPDATE 2020: Download   Source Code - follow the link in the video " CCI Multiplier PRO " is a fully automated short-term (M1/M5) and medium-term (H1/H4) trading robot. No low spread needed! The EA does use a strategy of the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) combined with martingale . CCI Expert Advisor automatically analyzes CCI-values. Each time the CCI comes from the overbought zone crossing the given upper level the robot will open sell-orders automatically. The lot-size will be increased ex
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