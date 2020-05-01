UPDATE 2020: Download Source Code - follow the link in the video







"CCI Multiplier PRO" is a fully automated short-term (M1/M5) and medium-term (H1/H4) trading robot.





No low spread needed!

The EA does use a strategy of the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) combined with martingale.

CCI Expert Advisor automatically analyzes CCI-values. Each time the CCI comes from the overbought zone crossing the given upper level the robot will open sell-orders automatically. The lot-size will be increased exponentially with the editable multiplier. If the CCI enters the oversold zone all open sell-orders will be closed. This strategy is used in long- and short direction.

Basic EA settings are already configured for EURUSD (M5). Please test the settings which fit best to your chosen timeframe. With the right settings and enough initial deposit you can generate profit on each timeframe, symbol and even higher spreads.

Overview

The EA has been optimized for EURUSD (M5). It is recommended to test your own settings first. You can use every Market (index, forex,…). You can use every timeframe.

Parameters

CCI _Layer - CCI-layers as equal distance from the bottom and from the top

- CCI-layers as equal distance from the bottom and from the top CCI _Period – number of bars for the CCI calculation

– number of bars for the CCI calculation TradingMode – choose between "Fixed Profit" for exit all trades with fixed profit. Use "Aggressive" for just trading with CCI-Strategy described in the video (Balance > 5000 recommended)



– choose between "Fixed Profit" for exit all trades with fixed profit. Use "Aggressive" for just trading with CCI-Strategy described in the video (Balance > 5000 recommended) Fixed Profit – Fixed Profit in Dollar for exit all trades

– Fixed Profit in Dollar for exit all trades xStartLots_multplr – first trade will be opened with min Lot of your broker multiplied with xStartLots_multplr.



– first trade will be opened with min Lot of your broker multiplied with xStartLots_multplr. MinDistance – only open a new trade with this min distance in points



– only open a new trade with this min distance in points Multiplier – base of the exponential lot size increase of martingale trades

– base of the exponential lot size increase of martingale trades MagicNumber - unique EA magic number



