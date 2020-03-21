ZigZagMozart

The ZigZagMozart indicator is based on the calculation of the advanced ZigZag. Displays trend break points (white squares), resulting points (yellow circles), flat zones (purple dots). The only indicator parameter: “pivot in points” - the minimum shoulder between the peaks of the indicator.
The indicator uses market analysis based on the strategy of the famous modern trader Mozart.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GcXvUmvr0mY.

ZigZagMozart - works on any currency pairs. If the parameter “pivot in points” = 0, the indicator will select the optimal shoulder for this currency pair.
LucianoLauar
44
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
5926
Reply from developer MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV 2021.09.06 23:20
Green line - uptrend, red - downtrend, purple - flat.
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
5926
Reply from developer MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV 2021.04.08 21:39
Индикатор строиться от зигзага, а зигзаг формирует новую вершину не сразу, поэтому естественно что есть задержка. Но этот индикатор даёт трейдеру понимание основных торговых точек. Перелома тренда, пробития уровней, флэта.
