The ZigZagMozart indicator is based on the calculation of the advanced ZigZag. Displays trend break points (white squares), resulting points (yellow circles), flat zones (purple dots). The only indicator parameter: “pivot in points” - the minimum shoulder between the peaks of the indicator.

The indicator uses market analysis based on the strategy of the famous modern trader Mozart.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GcXvUmvr0mY.





ZigZagMozart - works on any currency pairs. If the parameter “pivot in points” = 0, the indicator will select the optimal shoulder for this currency pair.