Day Trading Price Patterns Scanner MT5

The Day Trading Price Patterns Scanner is an EA that searches for all Day Trading Price Patterns on the all pairs and send to your Telegram Channel.

Scan all the main Price Patterns are introduced in the Ebook Day Trading With Price Action - Galen Wood

You won't never miss any potential trading setup.









Setup



A step by step user guide is available.

No knowledge of Telegram API is required; all you need is provided by the developer.





Free Day Trading Price Patterns indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121688





Main Features:

1. Supported Day Trading Patterns: Trend Bar Failure, Anti-Climax, Decleration, Congestion Break-out Failure

2. Automatic search for Price Action patterns on dozens of instruments and all standard timeframes on all Pairs.





Note:

* When sending screenshots, any objects on your charts such as indicators will be included

This utility requires a live connection to Telegram and therefore will not work in the strategy tester. However, a live demonstration Telegram Channelis available.

The Day Trading Price Patterns Scanner is compatible exclusively with Windows. If you're using an Apple device, it would be necessary to rent a VPS to facilitate the operation of the EA.

The product is under active development and new features and updates are released regularly.





. For any questions, write to me in private messages. I also recommend subscribing to my updates. To do this, follow the link to my profile and click "Add to friends".







