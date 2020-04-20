H Forex Robot
- Experts
-
Steve ZoegerHello to my Fx friends. Forex is so diverse that you can't really single out any particular indicator or strategy. The ever-changing market and the ever-changing economic conditions around the world mean that there are many different ways to trade, so I have developed many different robots. These
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 7 April 2021
- Activations: 20
H Foroex Robot
Welcome to the H Trading Robot.
The EA is working on all Time frames from 1m to 1Day.
the ea has many different settings but please trade carefully.
I would recommend the 1 Minute frame on IC Markets. Minimum Deposit for that is USD 200,
- SL
- TP
- Trailing
- default settings are already profitable on 1Minute Frame
Trade carefully and responsibly.
I wish every single one of you the maximum success.
Thank you and happy trading everyone.