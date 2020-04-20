H Forex Robot





Welcome to the H Trading Robot.

The EA is working on all Time frames from 1m to 1Day.

the ea has many different settings but please trade carefully.

I would recommend the 1 Minute frame on IC Markets. Minimum Deposit for that is USD 200,

SL

TP

Trailing

default settings are already profitable on 1Minute Frame

Trade carefully and responsibly.

I wish every single one of you the maximum success.