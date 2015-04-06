ProRSI EA

  • Using RSI indicator overbought & oversold.
  • Engulfing price action.
  • Able to choose engulfing at any lower timeframe.
  • Fixed lot size.
  • Takeprofit and Stoploss can be select in percentage or points.
  • For percentage, takeprofit and stoploss will be dynamic.
  • For points, takeprofit and stoploss will be fixed as input.
  • Higher timeframe has less signal compare to lower timeframe.
  • Recommend for lower timeframe M30 and below.
  • Suitable for commodities and currency.
  • Recommend setting refer screenshots.


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Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
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Experts
Using common price action. Trade base on selected hour. Recommended for GOLD but it can be run and test for other instruments. Auto cutloss & counter trade if price action failed. Auto lot calculate after loss. (Trade that open by EA with same magic number). Lot calculate based on loss & target profit in ($). Able to set total counter trade. (Recommended 3x) Counter trade will be reset before next signal. NOTE: Can refer  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2057996 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2
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Experts
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
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