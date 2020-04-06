Gold News Reloaded

Expert dedicated to trading based on index movements detecting movements in Gold (XAUUSD).

Operative

The EA It has multiple options and I have been testing it for months the signals are published in my profile, It is a Martin Gala very controlled plus the filter by movement of Indices that triggers the order of Buy or Sell, any query does not bother, If you want to rent before buying, we set up a configuration and Broker is recommended to operate.


Scalper Tick Manager
Lucas Hernan Diedrich
Experts
Scalper Tick Manager   It serves a large number of pairs, the more movement there is in the currency pair, the better it works, recommended pairs. EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY. I tried it on other pairs and it works well too, but for now I recommend doing the test on the recommended ones. The EA, It is not king-size gala, It is not an unnecessary high risk system, You can see it for yourself, the DDs are very low, in normal conditions they do not exceed 10%. Recommended Spread Try testing the
Point Break
Lucas Hernan Diedrich
Experts
Point Break   The EA, does not use Martín gala, does not exceed 10% of DD under normal conditions and according to the risk used, the market is automatically analyzed according to its movements, the EA will mark the possible next entry both in sale and purchase. Recommended Spread Try testing the one with the broker, it is clear that the less Spread the better results. Capital management It has automatic capital management according to the balance in account. Trades with automatic Stop loss and
Pips Hunter Master
Lucas Hernan Diedrich
Experts
SETTINGS ORDERS COMMENT SHOW PANEL FIXED LOT MONEY MANAGEMENT MAS SPREAD TAKE PROFIT STOP LOSS CLOSE MIDLE LINE INVERT ORDERS TIME FRAME( CURRENT) PERIOD APPLIED PRICE ( CLOSE PRICE ) ATR PERIOD ATR MULTIPLIER MAX HISTORY BARS ACTIVE TRAILING TRAILING INIT TRAILING START TRAILING STEP USE MART ( TRU FALSE) ORDERS DISTANCE TAKE PROFIT LOT MULTIPLIER LOT INCREASE MAX ORDERS NUMBER LOT INCREMENT TYPE LOT REPETITION START HOUR END HOUR
Gold News Reloaded MT5
Lucas Hernan Diedrich
Experts
Gold News Reloaded Gold News Reloaded Expert dedicated to trading based on index movements detecting movements in Gold (XAUUSD). Operative The EA It has multiple options and I have been testing it for months the signals are published in my profile, It is a Martin Gala very controlled plus the filter by movement of Indices that triggers the order of Buy or Sell, any query does not bother, If you want to rent before buying, we set up a configuration and Broker is recommended to operate.
