Point Break

The EA, does not use Martín gala, does not exceed 10% of DD under normal conditions and according to the risk used, the market is automatically analyzed according to its movements, the EA will mark the possible next entry both in sale and purchase.

Recommended Spread

Try testing the one with the broker, it is clear that the less Spread the better results.

Capital management

It has automatic capital management according to the balance in account.

Trades with automatic Stop loss and Trail Stop, all options can be configured.

The test configuration will be uploaded in the EA comments.



