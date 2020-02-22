MA Crosses PRO MT4
- Indicators
- Volodymyr Hrybachov
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 25 February 2020
- Activations: 10
MA CROSSES PRO MT4 - arrows indicator of the intersection of moving averages. The indicator parameters have intuitive names and each line is configured separately. The indicator can signal the signal by displaying arrows, giving a sound signal, sending a notification to mobile terminals and e-mail.
- The indicator is NOT redrawn
- Signals on closing a candle only
- Perfect for scalping
- Works on any pair and any timeframe.
- The older the time frame, the better the signal.
- Compatible as an addition to any trading strategy.
PARAMETERS :
- FASTER_MA - period of fast moving;
- FASTER_MA_METHOD - fast moving averaging method;
- FASTER_MA_PRICE - used price;
- FASTER_MA_SHIFT - shift;
- SLOWER_MA - period of the slow moving;
- SLOWER_MA_METHOD - slow moving averaging method;
- SLOWER_MA_PRICE - used price;
- SLOWER_MA_SHIFT - shift;
- ALERT - display a dialog box ;
- PUSH_NOTIFICATIONS - send notification to mobile terminals ;
- SEND_MAIL - send an email ;
User didn't leave any comment to the rating