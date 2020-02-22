MA Crosses PRO MT4

MA CROSSES PRO MT4 - arrows indicator of the intersection of moving averages. The indicator parameters have intuitive names and each line is configured separately. The indicator can signal the signal by displaying arrows, giving a sound signal, sending a notification to mobile terminals and e-mail.

  • The indicator is NOT redrawn
  • Signals on closing a candle only
  • Perfect for scalping
  • Works on any pair and any timeframe.
  • The older the time frame, the better the signal.
  • Compatible as an addition to any trading strategy.


PARAMETERS :

  • FASTER_MA - period of fast moving;
  • FASTER_MA_METHOD - fast moving averaging method;
  • FASTER_MA_PRICE - used price;
  • FASTER_MA_SHIFT - shift;
  • SLOWER_MA - period of the slow moving;
  • SLOWER_MA_METHOD - slow moving averaging method;
  • SLOWER_MA_PRICE - used price;
  • SLOWER_MA_SHIFT - shift;
  • ALERT - display a dialog box ;
  • PUSH_NOTIFICATIONS - send notification to mobile terminals ;
  • SEND_MAIL - send an email ;
