Dynamic Express
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.1
- Activations: 5
One of the best solutions for working in the foreign exchange market using Martingale. The grid of orders is set dynamically, depending on the situation on the market, which allows you to easily and painlessly survive drawdowns up to 5,000 pips or more. And the average TakeProfit is set near the support/resistance levels, which increases the likelihood of its triggering (since according to the repo rule, the price always returns to the support/resistance level for its test or breakdown). For maximum productivity, use an expert on ECN accounts with minimal spreads.
Advantages
- It works on the principle of running and forgetting.
- No advisor optimization required.
- Not demanding on PC/VPS resources (can work on weak hardware).
- Resistant to disconnecting the Internet and terminal, after launch it will again pick up all open orders and continue to trade.
- High number of profitable deals.
- A large number of transactions allows you to earn extra money on ribates.
Recommended Options When Selecting an Account
- Leverage 1:500 or higher
Operating Instructions
- Install the expert on the traded charts of currency pairs with the M15 timeframe.
- In the settings, select the desired starting Lot.
- Record your earnings every week.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating