Dynamic Express

One of the best solutions for working in the foreign exchange market using Martingale. The grid of orders is set dynamically, depending on the situation on the market, which allows you to easily and painlessly survive drawdowns up to 5,000 pips or more. And the average TakeProfit is set near the support/resistance levels, which increases the likelihood of its triggering (since according to the repo rule, the price always returns to the support/resistance level for its test or breakdown). For maximum productivity, use an expert on ECN accounts with minimal spreads.

Advantages

  • It works on the principle of running and forgetting.
  • No advisor optimization required.
  • Not demanding on PC/VPS resources (can work on weak hardware).
  • Resistant to disconnecting the Internet and terminal, after launch it will again pick up all open orders and continue to trade.
  • High number of profitable deals.
  • A large number of transactions allows you to earn extra money on ribates.

Recommended Options When Selecting an Account

  •  Leverage 1:500 or higher

Operating Instructions

  1. Install the expert on the traded charts of currency pairs with the M15 timeframe.
  2. In the settings, select the desired starting Lot.
  3. Record your earnings every week.


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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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Konstantin
180
Konstantin 2022.08.16 19:58 
 

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Dmitriy Zaripov
1284
Reply from developer Dmitriy Zaripov 2022.08.21 06:00
Konstantin, thank you for your high rating.
Ratmir Habibullin
650
Ratmir Habibullin 2022.07.26 19:35 
 

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Dmitriy Zaripov
1284
Reply from developer Dmitriy Zaripov 2022.08.21 06:01
Ратмир, спасибо Вам за высокую оценку
Anton Amelchenko
565
Anton Amelchenko 2022.07.04 08:55 
 

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Dmitriy Zaripov
1284
Reply from developer Dmitriy Zaripov 2022.08.21 06:01
Антон, спасибо Вам за высокую оценку
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