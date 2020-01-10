YKL DinDX
- Indicators
- Ygor Keller Luccas
- Version: 6.0
- Updated: 9 January 2023
Dynamic Indicator --> YKL_DinDX
Dynamic Indicator that creates a Band based on the distance from moving average specified by the user.
The indicator considers the period entered by the user in order to calculate the average distance from moving average, creating an upper band and a lower band.
This indicator is utilized by EA YKL_Scalper, version 2.0 or superior.
Unfortunately I can't test Robo, because I can't install it on MT5. I have an open request with the MQL5 technical support area since 06/14. It's one of the worst supports I've ever worked with. Very time consuming and never with an objective and conclusive solution. About the robot, I know it works and meets the proposed set up, because I'm in the same study group as that set up. but I won't be able to test it because of MQL5 technical support.