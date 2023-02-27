Boom and Crash Auto Trader

A remarkable Expert Advisor (2 x Expert Advisors for 6 Indexes to trade as many strategies as you want simultaneously, compressed into 1 program) with a simple and easy to understand interface, designed with the user in mind to make it as user-friendly as possible. The intended design is to be a set and forget Expert Advisor that trades Boom1000/500/300 and Crash1000/500/300 in both directions (buying and selling) with different strategies simultaneously, making it a powerful program to have

Synthetic Indexes is based on an algorithm, and it can change at any time, therefore it is encouraged to test and play around with the EA in the strategy tester

Recommendations or alterations to be made to the Expert Advisor is always welcome!

You can contact me by visiting my Profile Page (here) and send me a message with:

MQL5 messages

Using the Skype link

Using the Twitter link

This Expert Advisor does not use a martingale or a grid system and is not an Artificial Intelligence system of any kind

“Automated” Setting

Designed as a starting point to trade therefore it trades slower than normal

The EA will automatically adjust to the Index it is loaded onto

All trading parameters and settings are managed automatically

Currently it is only optimised for Boom1000 & Boom500 & Crash1000 & Crash500. The Boom300 and Crash300 Indexes have not been optimised yet however you can optimise them yourself

“User-Defined” Setting

Change the “Trading rules to use” from “Automated” to “User-Defined" will enable all the settings below

Design, test, optimise or just play around with different settings in the strategy tester

Design or test your own (Short, Medium, Long term) strategy

"Identification number"

When using the “User-Defined” setting, change the “Identification number” anything from 1 up to 255 when you want to trade multiple strategies with this Expert Advisor on the same Index

This will ensure that different strategies do not interfere with each other on the same Index

The "Identification number" can stay the same when the Indexes are different

Strategy Tester

When optimising the EA try not to over optimise the settings

“Every tick based on real ticks” is particularly important to use

“Profit in pips for faster calculation” must be disabled

Leverage used for back testing is shown in the pictures

Other Benefits

This Expert Advisor can be used with other programs just make sure that they do not interfere with this one

Simplified the inputs to make it as user-friendly as possible and much easier to use

"Automated" and "User-Defined" strategies does not interfere with each

Fully customisable settings allowing you the freedom to evaluate and design your own strategies

2 x Advisors to trade 6 Indexes simultaneously compressed into 1 program

Fully automated system

No need to load SET files when the Expert Advisor is set to “Automated”

The timeframe used by the EA works independently from the user’s selected timeframe

Some explanations

When trading against the price spikes your stop loss will only register at the end of the candle spike



