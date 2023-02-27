Boom and Crash Auto Trader
- Experts
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Marius StraussI’m passionate about coding with a lot of experience across multiple programming languages and currently all of my effort is going into the Boom and Crash Auto Trader to enhance the trading experience for all users without much effort.
- Version: 4.20
- Updated: 7 May 2024
- Activations: 5
A remarkable Expert Advisor (2 x Expert Advisors for 6 Indexes to trade as many strategies as you want simultaneously, compressed into 1 program) with a simple and easy to understand interface, designed with the user in mind to make it as user-friendly as possible. The intended design is to be a set and forget Expert Advisor that trades Boom1000/500/300 and Crash1000/500/300 in both directions (buying and selling) with different strategies simultaneously, making it a powerful program to have
Synthetic Indexes is based on an algorithm, and it can change at any time, therefore it is encouraged to test and play around with the EA in the strategy tester
Recommendations or alterations to be made to the Expert Advisor is always welcome!
You can contact me by visiting my Profile Page (here) and send me a message with:
- MQL5 messages
- Using the Skype link
- Using the Twitter link
This Expert Advisor does not use a martingale or a grid system and is not an Artificial Intelligence system of any kind
“Automated” Setting
- Designed as a starting point to trade therefore it trades slower than normal
- The EA will automatically adjust to the Index it is loaded onto
- All trading parameters and settings are managed automatically
- Currently it is only optimised for Boom1000 & Boom500 & Crash1000 & Crash500. The Boom300 and Crash300 Indexes have not been optimised yet however you can optimise them yourself
“User-Defined” Setting
- Change the “Trading rules to use” from “Automated” to “User-Defined" will enable all the settings below
- Design, test, optimise or just play around with different settings in the strategy tester
- Design or test your own (Short, Medium, Long term) strategy
"Identification number"
- When using the “User-Defined” setting, change the “Identification number” anything from 1 up to 255 when you want to trade multiple strategies with this Expert Advisor on the same Index
- This will ensure that different strategies do not interfere with each other on the same Index
- The "Identification number" can stay the same when the Indexes are different
Strategy Tester
- When optimising the EA try not to over optimise the settings
- “Every tick based on real ticks” is particularly important to use
- “Profit in pips for faster calculation” must be disabled
- Leverage used for back testing is shown in the pictures
Other Benefits
- This Expert Advisor can be used with other programs just make sure that they do not interfere with this one
- Simplified the inputs to make it as user-friendly as possible and much easier to use
- "Automated" and "User-Defined" strategies does not interfere with each
- Fully customisable settings allowing you the freedom to evaluate and design your own strategies
- 2 x Advisors to trade 6 Indexes simultaneously compressed into 1 program
- Fully automated system
- No need to load SET files when the Expert Advisor is set to “Automated”
- The timeframe used by the EA works independently from the user’s selected timeframe
Some explanations
- When trading against the price spikes your stop loss will only register at the end of the candle spike
I can see that there has been a lot of effort put into the bot, I have already made considerable profits in two weeks. The bot always puts in the right trades at the right time. Well done can't wait for future products.