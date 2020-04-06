NetRecoveryManagerATR

NetRecoveryMangerATR  is an Expert Advisor that starts from a net long/short position and then opens additional positions using ATR-based levels, with a dynamic multiplier, and closes everything when the net PL exceeds a target.

The opening of the first position is done automatically by the EA when market conditions, mobile averages and price action criteria, are met.

The EA may be attached to any currency chart. EA will attribute automatically a specific MagicNumber to each used chart.

The timeframe for the ATR and the timeframe for the entry signal may be set by user as well as all the parameters needed to tune it and to get a profitable trading.

In addition to the above, during live and testing activity, the EMA and Price Action parameters optimization module, used by the EA to determine the entry signal, can be activated.

Input Parameters

InpSymbolToManage    =  symbol to manage. If set “ ” , EA uses chart symbol.          

InpMagicNumber =  if set to 0, EA attributes automatically MagicNumber to each chart.       

InpAutoInitialTrade  =  true; otherwise user must open the first trade manually.

InpInitialVolume     = >=0.01; lots volume of the first trade.       

  ----------------------grid / money management------------------

InpBaseLot  =  >=0.01; basic lots volume.

InpLotMultiplier   =  >=1; lots multiplier.

InpMaxPositions   = 5;  max open trades for each sign.           

InpTargetNetProfit   = PL target to close all open positions (swaps and commission are considered).          

  --------------------------orders execution --------------------------

 InpSlippagePoints    = 30; slippage points.            

------------------------------dynamic ATR ----------------------------

InpATRPeriod         =  14; ATR period.   

InpATRMultiplier     =  >=1; ATR multiplier.            

InpShowPanel         =  true; if true shows info on screen.         

InpATRTimeframe      = PERIOD_M15; timeframe for ATR.    

InpCoolDownMinutes   = 0;  break minutes between cycles - 0 – no break.

InpAutoRestartCycle  = true; if set to true, EA restarts after the closure of a cycle. 

InpCommissionPerLot   = amount of commission per lot.  

--------------------------------automatic signal -----------------------

InpUseAutoDirection    = true;       

InpSignalTF     =  PERIOD_M15; timeframe for signal.

InpFastEMAPeriod  =  9; fast mobile average.         

InpSlowEMAPeriod = 21; slow mobile average.

InpPABars     =  >=3 ;bars number max/min.

--------------------- dynamic ATR multiplier--------------------------

InpATRMultiplierBase    =  >=1; base multiplier.  

InpATRMultPerLot    =  0.2; increment value for each open lot.

InpATRMultPerTrade  = 0.1; increment value for each open trade.

InpATRMultPer100Pips  = 0.1; increment value for each 100 pips in price movement.

InpATRMultPerMarginStress= 1; increment value when margin is stressed.

InpATRMultMin    = 0.5; minimum value of the ATR multiplier.  

InpATRMultMax  = 6; maximum value of the ATR multiplier. 

----------------------- multi-timeframe signal ------------------

InpEnableSignalTF2     = false;  if true enable second TF.

InpSignalTF2   = PERIOD_ .

InpEnableSignalTF3    = false; if true enable third TF. 

InpSignalTF3   = PERIOD_ .

-------------------------risck protection -----------------------------

InpMinFreeMarginPct         = 50.0;   Min Free Margin % to open new trades.

InpMaxCycleDDPercent      = >=30.0;   Max drawdown % for each cycle before closing all trades( 0 disable control).

InpMaxSymbolVolume         = 0.0;  Max total volume per symbol (0 = no limit).

------------------------------ utility---------------------------------

InpDebugLog     = false;   if true, print detailed logs, false = silent.

InpMaxTradesPerTest         = 1000;   ( 0 = no limit).

