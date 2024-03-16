Retracement Reversals and SR Pro

Retracement Reversal and Support and Resistance Pro is based on a formula used by Proprietary trading firms and other big institutions on WallStreet including on my Company and used by my traders here in the capital of the world. This indicator will create Red and Green arrows on a possible mayor Retracement level,  Reversal Level and future Support and Resistance levels and  Yellow arrows on a possible minor Retracement level,  Reversal Level and future Support and Resistance levels. This indicator works on every market/Pair.

Features:

  1. Push Notifications to your Mt4 & MT5 Mobile App
  2. Audio and Box notification on your Mt4 Terminal
  3. Use Can customize type of arrow (is recommended to not change the arrow but is an option for the user).
  4. user can customize push notification message.
  5. User can customize how many candles to scan.
  6. This indicator will provide an instant alert

Best Practices:

  1. Use this indicator with your current analysis.
  2. When an arrow appears draw a Rectangular Box from the top of the arrow to the bottom of the arrow and drag it to the right. Usually the area will become Support and Resistance in the future and will hold for 1 or 3 trends


For Technical support after purchase contact me here via MQL5

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: For best results use this indicator as an extra tools after you have completed your regular analysis and use it for alerts based on such analysis.


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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Trendfinder SMA are Colored candlesticks showing the trend based on two Simple Moving Averages and the slope of the slow moving average. This indicator will give you the color change on the next bar on the confirmation candle and will never repaint   Trendfinder SMA is optimize to trade on any market and to be used trending and None trending markets. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: For best results use this indicator as an extra tools after you have completed your regular analysis and use it for alerts base
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CCI Trend Finder indicator with different colors at levels 0, 100 and -100. The cross is a signal for "123 Exit" as presented by MPlay and used in Woodies CCI system. This exit signal is effective especially in short-term breakout trades, because it prevents early exiting at small corrections.  This indicator is great for having it as an extra tool for your analysis.
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MTF Fair Value Gaps Alerts
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MTF Fair Value Gaps Alerts indicator is based on Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Volume imbalance (VI) and Gaps. This indicator will create 2 arrows pointing to the left showing the area of the FVG, VI and Gaps and will never repaint after the candle has been closed . Inputs: TF (Timeframe of the Alert For Current timeframe use CURRENT) barshilft : the barshift needs to be the same timeframe as the above TF. barshift format (CURRENT, M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN) Send Email: Audible Alert Push N
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Trendfinder SMA With Zone and Alert are Colored candlesticks showing the trend based on two SMA as Signal and two SMA as a Buy and Sell Zone and the slope of the slow moving average. This indicator will give you the color change on the next bar on the confirmation candle and will provide alert on Buy and sell signal, when it enters the buy and sell zone and when the market test the buy or sell zones as support or resistance and will never repaint . This indicator has the following: 2 SMA for th
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PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: This indicator is in current development. final version will be free. This is a simple indicator that uses 3 timeframes in its formula to create Possible buy and sell signals. This indicator is optimized for the M1 timeframe Only. It has 2 types of Alerts: Push Notifications Audio Alerts UPDATES: 3/19/24: Still testing the final code Troubleshooting: When loading the indicator, if you don't see the arrows on the current chart that means that MT4 has not loaded all the high
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TrendFinder Volume
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TrendFinder VolumeI are Colored candlesticks showing the trend based on Volume and Slope of Trend This indicator will give you the color change on the next bar on the confirmation candle and will never repaint Lime Green = Possible Buy (Volume up),  Teal Green = Bullish Weak (Volume Decreasing), Red = Possible Sell (Volume up) , Orange = Bearish Weak (Volume Decreasing) TrendFinder Volume is optimize to trade on any market and to be used trending and None trending markets. For best results use
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Targets is an indicator to determine potential turning  points , targets  are calculated to determine levels in which the sentiment of the market could change from "bullish" to "bearish." This indicator can be used in any timeframe and any currency pair: IN CASE YOU DON'T SEE THE INDICATOR WHEN YOU ADD IT TO YOUR CHARTS JUST OPEN THE INDICATOR MENU AND CLOSE THE MENU AGAIN PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: For best results use this indicator as an extra tools after you have completed your regular analysis an
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Trendfinder MA Pro
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Trendfinder MA Pro are based on Colored candlesticks showing the trend based on two Moving Averages as Signal and two Moving Averages as a Buy and Sell Zone, the slope of the slow Signal moving average and ATR and Volume increasing. This indicator will give you the color change on the next bar on the confirmation candle and will provide alert on Buy and sell signal, when it enters the buy and sell zone and when the market test the buy or sell zones as support or resistance and will never repain
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TrendFinder RSI
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TrendFinder RSI are Colored candlesticks showing the trend based on The Relative Strength Index (RSI) This indicator will give you the color change on the next bar on the confirmation candle and will never repaint   TrendFinder RSI is optimize to trade on any market and to be used trending and None trending markets. For best results use this indicator as an extra tools after you have completed your regular analysis and use it for alerts based on such analysis.
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