Trendfinder SMA With Zone and Alert are Colored candlesticks showing the trend based on two SMA as Signal and two SMA as a Buy and Sell Zone and the slope of the slow moving average.

This indicator will give you the color change on the next bar on the confirmation candle and will provide alert on Buy and sell signal, when it enters the buy and sell zone and when the market test the buy or sell zones as support or resistance and will never repaint.

This indicator has the following:

2 SMA for the Entries

2 SMA for the Buy and Sell Zones

This indicator will Push allerts on the Terminal and To Metatrader 4 on Mobile



Trendfinder SMA is optimize to trade on any market and to be used trending and None trending markets.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: For best results use this indicator as an extra tools after you have completed your regular analysis and use it for alerts based on such analysis.