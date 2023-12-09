Trendfinder MA Pro

Trendfinder MA Pro are based on Colored candlesticks showing the trend based on two Moving Averages as Signal and two Moving Averages as a Buy and Sell Zone, the slope of the slow Signal moving average and ATR and Volume increasing.

This indicator will give you the color change on the next bar on the confirmation candle and will provide alert on Buy and sell signal, when it enters the buy and sell zone and when the market test the buy or sell zones as support or resistance and will never repaint after the candle has been closed.

This indicator has the following:

  • 2 Moving Averages for the Entries
  • 2 Moving Averages for the Buy and Sell Zones
  • Average True Range (You can pick the period)
  • Volume
  • You can pick the Moving Average type (Simple, Exponential, smoothed, Weighted) and Moving Average Applied Price (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted)
Indicator will create a colored Lime Bullish Candlestick when:
  •  Fast Moving Average is above Slow moving average
  • The Slope of the slow moving average is increasing
  • The Average True range and Volume is increasing
  • is in the buy Zone (Fast Zone Moving Average is above Slow zone Moving Average)
Indicator will create a colored Green Weak Bullish candlestick when:
  •  Fast Moving Average is above Slow moving average
  • The Slope of the slow moving average is decreasing
  • The Average True range and Volume is increasing
  • is in the buy Zone (Fast Zone Moving Average is above Slow zone Moving Average)
Indicator will create a colored Red Bearish Candlestick when:
  •  Fast Moving Average is below Slow moving average
  • The Slope of the slow moving average is increasing
  • The Average True range and Volume is increasing
  • is in the sell Zone (Fast Zone Moving Average is below Slow zone Moving Average)
Indicator will create a colored Tomato Weak Bearish when:
  •  Fast Moving Average is below Slow moving average
  • The Slope of the slow moving average is increasing
  • The Average True range and Volume is increasing
  • is in the Sell Zone (Fast Zone Moving Average is below Slow zone Moving Average)

Extra notes if using Weighted Moving Average as zones:

  • The Default zone Settings are optimized to be used on the H1 timeframe charts
  • For M1 the Zone settings are Period of 330 and Period of 660
  • For M15 the zones settings are Period of 96 and Period of 192
  • For H4 the Zone settings are Period of 72 and Period of 144
  • For D1 the Zone settings are Period of 120 and Period of 240

Trendfinder MA Pro is optimize to trade on any market and to be used trending and None trending markets.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: For best results use this indicator as an extra tools after you have completed your regular analysis and use it for alerts based on such analysis.



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Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
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Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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CCI Trend Finder indicator with different colors at levels 0, 100 and -100. The cross is a signal for "123 Exit" as presented by MPlay and used in Woodies CCI system. This exit signal is effective especially in short-term breakout trades, because it prevents early exiting at small corrections.  This indicator is great for having it as an extra tool for your analysis.
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Targets is an indicator to determine potential turning  points , targets  are calculated to determine levels in which the sentiment of the market could change from "bullish" to "bearish." This indicator can be used in any timeframe and any currency pair: IN CASE YOU DON'T SEE THE INDICATOR WHEN YOU ADD IT TO YOUR CHARTS JUST OPEN THE INDICATOR MENU AND CLOSE THE MENU AGAIN PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: For best results use this indicator as an extra tools after you have completed your regular analysis an
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