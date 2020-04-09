Chart Watermark

Watermark on the chart: Symbol + Timeframe / or your own text

In the settings of the indicator, you can configure:

  • Font size;
  • Text color;
  • Font Name;
  • Position:
    1 = Top Left;
    2 = Top Right;
    3 = Bottom Left;
    4 = Bottom Right;
  • 5 = Center;
  • Show current Timeframe: on/off;
  • The prefix of the Symbol to be removed ( n_AUDCAD --> AUDCAD );
  • The suffix of the Symbol to be removed ( USDCADpro --> USDCAD );
  • Show custom text: If enabled, your own text will be displayed, specified below:
  • Your own watermark; 
