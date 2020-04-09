Chart Watermark
- Utilities
- Makarii Gubaydullin
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Watermark on the chart: Symbol + Timeframe / or your own text
Multifunctional utility: 66+ features, including this tool | Contact me if you have any questions
In the settings of the indicator, you can configure:
- Font size;
- Text color;
- Font Name;
- Position:
1 = Top Left;
2 = Top Right;
3 = Bottom Left;
4 = Bottom Right;
- 5 = Center;
- Show current Timeframe: on/off;
- The prefix of the Symbol to be removed ( n_AUDCAD --> AUDCAD );
- The suffix of the Symbol to be removed ( USDCADpro --> USDCAD );
- Show custom text: If enabled, your own text will be displayed, specified below:
- Your own watermark;