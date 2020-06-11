Dsc Price Action EurUsd M5 Hedge Full

4.2

ONLY 10 COPIES AT $199!

After that, the price will return to $499

How to run backtest:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8NGbHGp1-k

I recommend SETUP 1 to anyone starting out.

To run the backtest correctly, download the set's on our drive:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1yFz4tJbJwl71_T3YU7f8fqHBoq0aYMsi?usp=sharing

The expert DSC PRICE ACTION EURUSD was created for the EURUSD asset in the M5 time under Hedge account.

It´s a Expert to leverage the account quickly. It is a high hit rate and with that wen take advantahe of Forex leverage to multiply capital.

To use the Expert correctly, type diogo.cansi in the settings as shown in the second image below.

We recommend using at brokerage by opening a affiliate account below:

XM:   https://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=100489&l=en&p=1

To release the correct features of the Expert open a affiliate account and contact us by email dscinvestimentos@gmail.com

Follow the results:

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/author/dcansi


More information by email dscinvestimentos@gmail.com or by Whatsapp +55 55-991372299


Reviews 6
Rahul Sachdeva
159
Rahul Sachdeva 2022.06.16 09:15 
 

Diogo is an amazing professional! He goes above and beyond to make sure his clients are satisfied. His EA is without a doubt top of the line! I installed a few days back and its already reaping great profits. It uses limit orders which reduces the risk by a great deal - something which is not available is most EA. You can try it with a demo and see for yourself.

Sven Markus Weller
4209
Sven Markus Weller 2021.06.05 19:09 
 

The robot was bought by me and tested on real money accounts with only € 50. Absolutely profitable. He rarely trades because the entry points are set far apart, but understandable and highly profitable. Many sets available and professional money management is strongly recommended to sit out drawdown. The provider reacts very quickly to inquiries and seems to know what he is talking about. From me 5 *****!

UPDATE: After one year on Real Accounts, I would like to point out that the bot is very risky. Success is only possible with 4:1 money management (divide capital by 4, invest only 1 part, remainder as additional capital). The provider regularly increases its capital during drawdown! Be sure to withdraw winnings immediately and start over. This bot is NOT suitable for BEGINNERS!

vik2001
133
vik2001 2021.05.28 18:36 
 

this ea doesnt trade much, but when it does it makes up with some good gains. to early for me to say how it will go long term, but the support from the dev has been excellent. i hope he continues to keep this updated. so far so good :)

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Rahul Sachdeva
159
Rahul Sachdeva 2022.06.16 09:15 
 

Diogo is an amazing professional! He goes above and beyond to make sure his clients are satisfied. His EA is without a doubt top of the line! I installed a few days back and its already reaping great profits. It uses limit orders which reduces the risk by a great deal - something which is not available is most EA. You can try it with a demo and see for yourself.

ibzwelfare
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ibzwelfare 2021.10.09 01:18 
 

I purchased the hedge full. Expecting good results it blew my £7000 account. I was gutted, but learnt a lot. What he tends to do, is when price goes against the trades he adds more money to stay positive in the trade. Since it blew my account, I have never used it and waisted my money on the license that I brought. All these sellers on here promote there EA but cant do the basics, minimising risk.Always going for home runs hoping it goes there way. My review is not to target the seller as he seems supportive but to let those whom are considering buying it think twice. Why else has he discounted the license from $500 to $199. It 1st was $1000 when the stats where in his favour and people were clueless. Now people catching on he's reduced it down to $199. Be aware and do your research with every EA on this website. Always analyse 1st and don't be naive like me with there kindness supportive messages. Always do your homework.

Diogo Sawitzki Cansi
17200
Reply from developer Diogo Sawitzki Cansi 2021.10.11 14:23
I'm sorry for what happened. But it's in the manual and I advise anyone to use this strategy. If you want to place with more capital you have setups with stop loss at the end of the day like SET 18 and SET 21. For others, use a maximum of 1% of your capital. First step in this market is not to lose. I manage this way, allocating little capital in several accounts and I have been doing this an average of 5% per month. The mistake is that people think they will make 50% a month without risk. No strategy survives this way for long. It will always be like this.
Sven Markus Weller
4209
Sven Markus Weller 2021.06.05 19:09 
 

The robot was bought by me and tested on real money accounts with only € 50. Absolutely profitable. He rarely trades because the entry points are set far apart, but understandable and highly profitable. Many sets available and professional money management is strongly recommended to sit out drawdown. The provider reacts very quickly to inquiries and seems to know what he is talking about. From me 5 *****!

UPDATE: After one year on Real Accounts, I would like to point out that the bot is very risky. Success is only possible with 4:1 money management (divide capital by 4, invest only 1 part, remainder as additional capital). The provider regularly increases its capital during drawdown! Be sure to withdraw winnings immediately and start over. This bot is NOT suitable for BEGINNERS!

Diogo Sawitzki Cansi
17200
Reply from developer Diogo Sawitzki Cansi 2021.06.11 01:46
Thanks. I will try more and more to improve the product so that we always have good profits.
vik2001
133
vik2001 2021.05.28 18:36 
 

this ea doesnt trade much, but when it does it makes up with some good gains. to early for me to say how it will go long term, but the support from the dev has been excellent. i hope he continues to keep this updated. so far so good :)

Diogo Sawitzki Cansi
17200
Reply from developer Diogo Sawitzki Cansi 2021.06.11 01:46
Thanks. I will try more and more to improve the product so that we always have good profits.
fan11162
347
fan11162 2021.05.27 02:01 
 

There was still no signal since I subscribe 4 days ago. I don't know if I subscribed successfully or only no signal trade happened. I hope the author can help me. Thanks.

Diogo Sawitzki Cansi
17200
Reply from developer Diogo Sawitzki Cansi 2021.06.03 18:21
Hello Friend. We do not receive information from who buys the robot or rents the signal. Are you signing any sign or have you rented the robot? If you rented or bought the Robot, send me your email to give you the manual.
Jan Krekt
117
Jan Krekt 2020.11.05 15:17 
 

I took the Full Version on October 14, 2020 to test it on a live account. Meanwhile, I look at my balance after 3 weeks and my account has grown from $300 to almost $600! The last 20 trades were only wintrades. I am so far very satisfied with the EA. Let's wait and see how the EA behaves during the presidential election. I'm confident. Jan Krekt The Netherlands

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