Dsc Price Action EurUsd M5 Hedge Full

ONLY 10 COPIES AT $199!

After that, the price will return to $499

How to run backtest:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8NGbHGp1-k

I recommend SETUP 1 to anyone starting out.

To run the backtest correctly, download the set's on our drive:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1yFz4tJbJwl71_T3YU7f8fqHBoq0aYMsi?usp=sharing

The expert DSC PRICE ACTION EURUSD was created for the EURUSD asset in the M5 time under Hedge account.

It´s a Expert to leverage the account quickly. It is a high hit rate and with that wen take advantahe of Forex leverage to multiply capital.

To use the Expert correctly, type diogo.cansi in the settings as shown in the second image below.

We recommend using at brokerage by opening a affiliate account below:

XM: https://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=100489&l=en&p=1

To release the correct features of the Expert open a affiliate account and contact us by email dscinvestimentos@gmail.com

Follow the results:

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/author/dcansi





✅More information by email dscinvestimentos@gmail.com or by Whatsapp +55 55-991372299



