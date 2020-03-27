Dsc Ai Grid Mtg

The expert DSC AI GRID MTG is a expert that has an advanced system to authorize or not the opening of new trades, differentiating when to open orders by the Grid and also which system of Martingale to use. With that he manages to pass the long-term backtest.

Drive with backtest e sets:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=11ckmsl7HVA_sKx_F0AtvAjsCToZZhZ_M


Before running the Robot in real account, see what minimum capital you will need for when the Robot goes through the most complicated periods in the market. Each asset, timeframe, and configuration chosen will have a different value. The default set is for the EURUSD M5 asset and requires a minimum capital of $ 35,000 for normal accounts or $ 350 for Cent or Micro accounts. (This is the maximum capital that was needed, so you do not need to have this capital in your account, you can start with a much smaller capital, but if your account ever starts with the low margin, you need to deposit amounts so that you can to open new trades and continue operating).

If you want to test the expert in real account for free without making any deposit, open an account at the link below in FortFS and get a bonus of $ 75.00, which as Cent account, your account will have available $ 7500.00 to operate.

https://www.fortfs.com/?2ffed4a


Input parameters

  • MagicNumber – magic number to your trades;
  • MagicNumber2 - magic number position trade;
  • Lots – Initial lot, We recommend 0.01;
  • martingale – First martingale and grid system, recommend values between 1 and 1.5;
  • martingale2 - Second martingale and grid system, recommend values between 1.4 and 2.5;
  • TakeProfit - Initial Take Profit
  • TakeProfit2 - Take Profit position trade
  • MaxLoss – Loss limit of all trades. If the value is reached, it deletes all active orders. We work with additional deposit after knowing the historical limit of the configuration used to never need to stop the trades.
  • ProtectM1 - Minimum distance for opening new trades when system 1 is activated. Recommend values between 0 and 50 for M5 timeframe
  • ProtectM2 - Minimum distance for opening new trades when system 2 is activated. Recommend values between 100 and 500 for M5 timeframe
  • DistProtect - StopLoss Position Trade MagicNumber2
  • NumCandles - Number of Candles to calculate the point of possible reversal. Recommend values between 3 and 9.
  • UseBuy - Enable buy trades
  • UseSell - Enable sell trades
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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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Experts
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