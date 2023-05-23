Dsc HFT US30 M5

ONLY 10 COPIES AT $199!

After that, the price will return to $499

 

To run the backtest correctly, download the set's on our drive:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1oapc5sOvXMevUuWqlUumOeAVqQ5evUAV?usp=share_link

The expert DSC HFT US30 was created for the US30 (Dow Jones Index) asset in the M5 time under Hedge account.

It´s a Expert to leverage the account quickly. It is a high hit rate and with that wen take advantahe of Forex leverage to multiply capital.

To use the Expert correctly, type diogo.cansi in the settings as shown in the second image below.

We recommend using at brokerage:

https://tinyurl.com/5ftaha7c

More information by email dscinvestimentos@gmail.com or by Whatsapp +55 55-991372299


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