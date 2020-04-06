Elusion
- Experts
- Marek Kvarda
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This trading robot has advanced methods of measuring volatility and measuring the standard price range. It places a trading order when the market breaks through the "standard price range" and other trading conditions are met.
::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
TOP PRODUCTS https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30353
::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
- Only one trade is always open and is secured by a small StopLoss.
- The setup of this EA was designed to be simple and understandable even for inexperienced users.
- The default setting is for currency pairs on TF M1.
- The lowest fees and slippage ensure the best results.
Settings
- AnalysisTF– Time frame for calculations and analysis
- OrderDistance– Order pending distance
- Max spread– Maximum allowed spread size when placing an order
- Lot– The size of the trade in lots
- Risk % - Automatic lot calculation based on SL size
- TP– TakeProfit
- SL– StopLoss
- SL on BE – In the set profit, SL moves to the opening price
- BEplus– … for “SL on BE” function.
- TrailingSL Start– SL starts to move from this profit.
- Magic – Each EA must have a different Magic number
- comment - Text commentary for trade