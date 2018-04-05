Zitron

 This expert advisor trades a breakout strategy without using pending orders. It is a fully automated trading robot, which looking a turnover candle formations PivotPointHigh and PivotPointLow in the market. From these formations selects the strongest and these then form the supports and resistances, which are traded. The best results are achieved at higher TF from M30.


Continuous operation and quality ECN broker is recommended.

A small StopLoss is set for each trade

The default setting is for EURUSD.

For other pairs perform automatic optimization for SR distance, StopLoss, and TrailingStop.

Settings

  •  Execution Order Type - order execution type: (contact your broker if necessary);
    • ORDER_FILLING_FOK - means that an order can be executed only for the specified volume.
    • ORDER_FILLING_IOC - an agreement to execute a deal at a volume maximally available in the market within the volume specified in the order.
    • ORDER_FILLING_RETURN - after a partial execution, a market or limit order with the remaining volume remains active.
    • TimeFrame – trading time frame.
    • Max. spread size – maximum allowed size in points
    • Max. slippage size – maximum allowed size in points
    • SR distance in pointsopens the trade before a SR level
    • Lots – the trade size in lots
    • RiskPercent - automatic Lot calculation based on account size and SL size
    • MaxLot - maximum lot size
    • TakeProfit profit size in points
    • StopLoss loss size in points
    • SL on BEthis function moves SL to the opening price
    • TrailingStop distanceSL moving at this distance from the price
    • TrailingStop_stepstep size to modify the stop loss.
    • Magic – an identification number of trades
    • Commenta comment to trade


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