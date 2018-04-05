Zitron
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This expert advisor trades a breakout strategy without using pending orders. It is a fully automated trading robot, which looking a turnover candle formations PivotPointHigh and PivotPointLow in the market. From these formations selects the strongest and these then form the supports and resistances, which are traded. The best results are achieved at higher TF from M30.
Continuous operation and quality ECN broker is recommended.
A small StopLoss is set for each trade
The default setting is for EURUSD.
For other pairs perform automatic optimization for SR distance, StopLoss, and TrailingStop.
Settings
- Execution Order Type - order execution type: (contact your broker if necessary);
- ORDER_FILLING_FOK - means that an order can be executed only for the specified volume.
- ORDER_FILLING_IOC - an agreement to execute a deal at a volume maximally available in the market within the volume specified in the order.
- ORDER_FILLING_RETURN - after a partial execution, a market or limit order with the remaining volume remains active.
- TimeFrame – trading time frame.
- Max. spread size – maximum allowed size in points
- Max. slippage size – maximum allowed size in points
- SR distance in points – opens the trade before a SR level
- Lots – the trade size in lots
- RiskPercent - automatic Lot calculation based on account size and SL size
- MaxLot - maximum lot size
- TakeProfit – profit size in points
- StopLoss – loss size in points
- SL on BE – this function moves SL to the opening price
- TrailingStop distance – SL moving at this distance from the price
- TrailingStop_step – step size to modify the stop loss.
- Magic – an identification number of trades
- Comment – a comment to trade