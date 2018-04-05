This expert advisor trades a breakout strategy without using pending orders. It is a fully automated trading robot, which looking a turnover candle formations PivotPointHigh and PivotPointLow in the market. From these formations selects the strongest and these then form the supports and resistances, which are traded. The best results are achieved at higher TF from M30.





Continuous operation and quality ECN broker is recommended.

A small StopLoss is set for each trade

The default setting is for EURUSD.

For other pairs perform automatic optimization for SR distance, StopLoss, and TrailingStop.

Settings

Execution Order Type - order execution type: (contact your broker if necessary);

ORDER_FILLING_FOK - means that an order can be executed only for the specified volume.



ORDER_FILLING_IOC - an agreement to execute a deal at a volume maximally available in the market within the volume specified in the order.



ORDER_FILLING_RETURN - after a partial execution, a market or limit order with the remaining volume remains active.

TimeFrame – trading time frame.

Max. spread size – maximum allowed size in points

Max. slippage size – maximum allowed size in points

SR distance in points – opens the trade before a SR level

Lots – the trade size in lots

RiskPercent - a utomatic Lot calculation based on account size and SL size

MaxLot - maximum lot size

TakeProfit – profit size in points

StopLoss – loss size in points

SL on BE – this function moves SL to the opening price

TrailingStop distance – SL moving at this distance from the price

TrailingStop_step – step size to modify the stop loss.

Magic – an identification number of trades

Comment – a comment to trade



