Megatron
- Experts
- Marek Kvarda
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This trading robot analyzes market conditions in detail in the current time and in the recent past. It uses advanced methods of measuring volatility and spread. At the right time, it places several pending orders in the trend with short expiration. Every trade is secured by a small StopLoss. Lowest fees and slippage ensure best results. The distance of pending order and StopLoss distance must not be limited by the broker!
Settings
- Magic – EA identification number
- Comment - Text commentary for trade
- FixedLot – The size of the trade in lots
- Risk - Automatic calculation of trade size
- MaxSpread – Maximum allowed spread size when placing an order
- Trade_distance – Distance of pending order
- TriggerValue – Market analysis trigger value
- TrailingSL_start – SL starts to move from this profit
- TrailingSL_distance – SL moves at this distance from the price
- SL – StopLoss in points