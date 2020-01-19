SECURITY LEVEL - higher value = higher success rate, but fewer trades



Next Lot per points - for example: 600,

According to the distance of other trades from the first trade is calculated their lot size.

- if the second trade is at a distance of 600 points, then it will have a size of 1 x Lot



or - if the second trade is at a distance of 900 points, then it will have a size of 1.5 x Lot



or - if the second trade is at a distance of 1200 points, then it will have a size of 2 x Lot



- if the third trade is at a distance of 1500 points, then it will have a size of 2.5 x Lot

- ... etc.





The size of other trades is always calculated according to the distance from the first trade.