Edger
- Experts
- Marek Kvarda
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 22 January 2020
- Activations: 5
This EA is designed for major currency pairs. It trades on several TFs and several currency pairs simultaneously. It analyzes market behavior in the past at all higher TFs (daily, weekly and monthly) for the past 12 months. At lower TFs it looks for the best trading opportunities, such as SR levels, turnover formations and gaps. In case of unfavorable development, it does not close the trade at a loss but opens another trade at a better price according to the same rules as for the first trade.
- multipair trading and closing
- trades on several TFs simultaneously
- trades several strategies
- one EA for multiple markets
- this is not a fixed grid
- sophisticated trading management
- intelligent TrailingSL
- automatic lot setting
- allows you to manually open a trade
Notice: Multipair trading does not work in MT4 Strategy Tester.
Explanation:
SECURITY LEVEL - higher value = higher success rate, but fewer trades
Next Lot per points - for example: 600,
According to the distance of other trades from the first trade is calculated their lot size.
for example:
- if the second trade is at a distance of 600 points, then it will have a size of 1 x Lot
or - if the second trade is at a distance of 900 points, then it will have a size of 1.5 x Lot
or - if the second trade is at a distance of 1200 points, then it will have a size of 2 x Lot
- if the third trade is at a distance of 1500 points, then it will have a size of 2.5 x Lot
- ... etc.
The size of other trades is always calculated according to the distance from the first trade.
