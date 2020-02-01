Trend and Scalper Grabber

Fully automatic trading system.In this robot, I decided to combine four trading strategies at once-three trend strategies based on several technical indicators and one - scalping.These are two robots in one "Trend Analyzer Pro" and "Pound & Euro Grabber".Using this trading technique gives a more stable yield and drawdown by hedging losing trades .Testing was performed on tick data with 99.9 quality %

The risk level should be set in the ratio 1/3 .That is, we allocate only the 3rd part of the funds to the trend strategy Example: if the leverage is 1: 100,we put 15% of the risk on the breakout strategy, and 5% on the trend strategy Use the default settings, you can only change the risk level



* Does not use strategies that are dangerous for your heart such as martingale, averaging, grid or pyramiding





* Minimum Deposit of$200





* Account type Hedging

* Leverage 1:100



* * The currency pair EUR USD H1





* Spread not higher than 20 pips





* Use default settings





* Prompt support from the developer is guaranteed! Link : https://algo-trading.info/



