Trend Analyzer Pro

Fully automatic trading system, it is based on several classic trend strategies: the strategy of crossing a series of moving averages, rebound from Bollinger bands and rebound from overbought-oversold zones .Unlike the free version of Trend Analyzer Bot, this version opens more trades, which increases profitability and reduces drawdown .Suitable for portfolio trading, but in compliance with the rules of money management.Testing was performed with simulation quality 99.9%!





* Does not use dangerous strategies like: martingale, averaging, pyramiding or grid





* Minimum Deposit 100$





* Account type: hedging





* Minimum leverage 1/30





* Traded currency pair EURUSD H1





I will promptly answer all questions in personal messages