Morning Luck Plus

Fully automatic trading system .This robot implements 3 strategies:morning flat breakout, channel breakout at a specified interval, and night scalper .Supported GBPUSD H1 pair .All trades have a visible stop loss and take profit .The EA has flexible settings and you can perform optimization yourself, including on other financial instruments.The robot has been successfully tested over a 10-year history with 99.9% simulation quality.Each of the strategies can be excluded if necessary .

Important!You need to test the robot only on tick data,the data from the Meta Quotes server does not match the real Data!In addition, the trailing stop will not work correctly.