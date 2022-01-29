Morning Luck Plus
- Experts
- Pavel Predein
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 29 January 2022
- Activations: 5
Fully automatic trading system .This robot implements 3 strategies:morning flat breakout, channel breakout at a specified interval, and night scalper .Supported GBPUSD H1 pair .All trades have a visible stop loss and take profit .The EA has flexible settings and you can perform optimization yourself, including on other financial instruments.The robot has been successfully tested over a 10-year history with 99.9% simulation quality.Each of the strategies can be excluded if necessary .
Important!You need to test the robot only on tick data,the data from the Meta Quotes server does not match the real Data!In addition, the trailing stop will not work correctly.
The robot's operating time in the input parameters corresponds to (+2GMT). when switching to daylight saving time,you need to adjust the time manually.
* H1 Timeframe
* Leverage from 1:30
* Heidge account type
* Use the default settings