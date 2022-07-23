Tortoise Master Professional

Choose the type of setting you want: Trader can choose between Robot_Setup or My_Setup, we suggest testing on Robot_Setup option first.

Choose Proportional Lot or Fixed Lot: By default the lot is calculated proportionally to the value of the account balance, in this new version Trader can choose between lot proportional to the balance or fixed lot.

Take Profit: It is distance to correct profit, defaults to 120 but analyzes the market and may change depending on the currency chosen.

Stop Loss: It is distance to correct losses, defaults to 80, and analyzes the mechanism to change this value to the currency chosen.

Average Fast: This fast average assists in decision making.

Average Slow: Average Slow is also part of a dataset that also assists in deciding to issue an order.

Reverse Order: Enter 1 or -1 When Trader enters 1 the Robot will make investments in the optimal order for the desired currency pair, when Trader enters -1 the investment will be made in reverse order.