Tortoise Master Professional

Tortoise Master Professional

 

This expert Master is designed to enter orders according to trend parameters of other TimeFrames, using as parameters MACD, Moving Averages and the characteristics of each currency pair to assist in the decision to invest has the possibility to enter the market in the opposite direction. of movement (reverse). Position is plotted by a stoploss and static takeprofit, based on price.


Operation:

Tortoise works on regular variable spread brokers and generally works best on the currency pairs below. It is advisable that you first run on a demo account to see which settings will be best for your broker as each broker uses different liquidity providers and software services.


Features:

  • Scheduled for the following currencies: 
  • Periods:             M30 e H1
  • Currency Pairs: USD/CHF, GBP/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, 
  •                          EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, GBP/CHF, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/NZD, AUD/CAD .

 Take TakeProfit and StopLoss function.

✔ Works with 4 to 5 digit brokers.

✔ Propagation filter.

✔ Lowering protection.

✔ EA Information Dashboard.

✔ 4 Types of Money Management (Fixed Lot, Calculated, Proportional, Balanced).

 Ajust Adjustable trading times.

 Avançado Advanced algorithm for entering and leaving the market.


Driver Details:

Choose the type of setting you want: Trader can choose between Robot_Setup or My_Setup, we suggest testing on Robot_Setup option first. 
Choose Proportional Lot or Fixed Lot: By default the lot is calculated proportionally to the value of the account balance, in this new version Trader can choose between lot proportional to the balance or fixed lot. 
Take Profit: It is distance to correct profit, defaults to 120 but analyzes the market and may change depending on the currency chosen.
Stop Loss: It is distance to correct losses, defaults to 80, and analyzes the mechanism to change this value to the currency chosen.
Average Fast: This fast average assists in decision making.
Average Slow: Average Slow is also part of a dataset that also assists in deciding to issue an order.
Reverse Order: Enter 1 or -1 When Trader enters 1 the Robot will make investments in the optimal order for the desired currency pair, when Trader enters -1 the investment will be made in reverse order.
Choose the type of setting you want: The Trader can select between Robot Configuration or My Configuration, by selecting the first one the Settings will be the top one. By selecting the Second, the analysis will be done by the Robot.











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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
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Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
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