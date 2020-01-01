Octopus Super Trend

Octopus:

This expert is designed to enter orders according to MACD parameters, Moving Averages, Larger TimeFrames trend and has the ability to enter the market in the opposite direction of movement (reverse), and also analyzes currency pairs and their characteristics to aid in decision making. to invest.

The position is plotted by a stoploss and static takeprofit based on price.





Operation:

Octopus works on regular variable spread brokers and generally works best on currency pairs below (USD / CHF, GBP / USD, USD / USD, USD / JPY, USD / USD, AUD / USD, EUR / USD, EUR / JPY , GBP / CHF, CAD / JPY, GBP / JPY, AUD / NZD, AUD / CAD)

It is first advisable to run Octopus on a demo account to see which settings will be best for your broker, as each broker uses different liquidity providers and software services.





Period: H1.





The batch is calculated automatically.





Configurable Parameters:

TakeProfit, StopLoss, AverageFast, AverageSlow, Inversion.