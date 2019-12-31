Giraffe Super Trend

This expert is designed to enter orders according to moving averages, MACD, trend of larger TimeFrames and has the ability to enter the market in the opposite direction of movement (reverse), and also analyzes currency pairs and their characteristics to aid decision making. to invest.
The position is plotted by a stoploss and static takeprofit based on price.

Operation:
EA works on regular variable spread brokers and generally works best on the following currency pairs: (USDCHF, EURUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY)
It is first advisable to run Octopus on a demo account to see which settings will be best for your broker, as each broker uses different liquidity providers and software services.

Periods: H1 and M30.

The batch is automatically calculated or may be fixed.

Take TakeProfit and StopLoss function.
✔ Works with 4 to 5 digit brokers.
✔ Propagation filter.
✔ Lowering protection.
EA EA information on the panel.
✔ 3 Types of Money Management (Fixed Lot, Calculated, EA Internal Proportional).
Ajust Adjustable trading times.
Super Super advanced algorithm for entering and leaving the market.

Configurable Parameters:

- Choose the type of setting you want: Trader can choose between Robot_Setup or My_Setup, we suggest the Robot_Setup option first.
- Choose Proportional Lot or Fixed Lot: By default the lot is calculated proportionally to the amount of account balance, in this new version Trader can choose between proportional lot to balance or fixed lot.
- Take Profit: It is distance to correct profit, defaults to 120 but analyzes the market and may change according to the chosen currency.
- Stop Loss: It is distance to correct losses, defaults to 80 and analyzes the mecha to change this value according to the chosen currency.
- Average Fast: This fast average helps in decision making.
- Average Slow: Average Slow is also part of a dataset that also aids the decision to issue an order.
- Reverse Order: Enter 1 or -1 - When Trader enters 1 the Robot will make investments in the optimal order for the desired currency pair, when Trader enters -1 the investment will be made in reverse order.

It's simple to use and efficient and complex EA in buying and selling decision making!
