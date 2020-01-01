Jabuti Super Trend Explorer
- Experts
-
Cesar Castro BarbosaWith over 12 years of programming experience, he has worked on many IT projects. In Europe he has developed several EA Expert Advisors for large clients.
He has a profile of someone who shows respect for people and their needs. Loves to program and develop robots.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 1 January 2020
- Activations: 11
Jabuti Super Trend Explorer:
This expert is designed to enter orders according to trend parameters of larger TimeFrames, MACD and Moving Averages, and has the
ability to enter the market in the opposite direction of movement (reverse), and also analyzes currency pairs and their
characteristics to assist in decision to invest.
The position is plotted by a stoploss and static takeprofit based on price.
This expert is designed to enter orders according to trend parameters of larger TimeFrames, MACD and Moving Averages, and has the ability to enter the market in the opposite direction of movement (reverse), and also analyzes currency pairs and their characteristics to assist in decision to invest.
The position is plotted by a stoploss and static takeprofit based on price.
Operação:
Jabuti Super Trend Explorer works on regular variable spread brokers and generally works best on the currency pairs below.
It is first advisable to run Jabuti Super Trend Explorer on a demo account to see which settings will be best for your broker, as each
broker uses different liquidity providers and software services.
Jabuti Super Trend Explorer works on regular variable spread brokers and generally works best on the currency pairs below.
It is first advisable to run Jabuti Super Trend Explorer on a demo account to see which settings will be best for your broker, as each broker uses different liquidity providers and software services.
Features :
- Scheduled for the following currencies:
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M30: USD/CHF, GBP/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
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H1: USD/CHF, GBP/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, GBP/CHF,
CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/NZD, AUD/CAD
M30: USD/CHF, GBP/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
H1: USD/CHF, GBP/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, GBP/CHF, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/NZD, AUD/CAD
✔ TakeProfit and StopLoss Function.
✔ Works with 4 to 5 digit brokers.
✔ Propagation Filter.
✔ Drawdown Protection.
✔ EA Info Dashboard.
✔ 4 Types of Money Management (Fixed Lot, Calculated, Proportional, Balanced).
✔ Adjustable Trading Times.
✔ Advanced algorithm for entering and leaving the market.
Driver Details:
|Choose the type of setting you want:
|Trader can choose between Robot_Setup or My_Setup, we suggest testing the Robot_Setup option first.
|Choose Proportional Lot or Fixed Lot:
|By default the lot is calculated proportionally to the value of the account balance, in this new version Trader can choose between balance proportional lot or fixed lot.
|Take Profit:
|It is distance to correct profit, defaults to 120 but analyzes the market and may change depending on the currency chosen.
|Stop Loss:
|It is distance to correct losses, defaults to 80, and analyzes the mechanism to change this value to the currency chosen.
|Average Fast:
|This fast average assists in decision making.
|Average Slow:
|Average Slow is also part of a dataset that also assists in deciding to issue an order.
|Reverse Order: Enter 1 or -1
|When Trader enters 1 the Robot will make investments in the optimal order for the desired currency pair, when Trader enters -1 the investment will be made in reverse order.
|Choose the type of setting you want:
|The Trader can select between Robot Configuration or My Configuration, by selecting the first one the Settings will be the top one. By selecting the Second, the analysis will be done by the Robot.