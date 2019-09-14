Multi Strategist
- Experts
-
- Version: 7.1
- Updated: 3 August 2024
- Activations: 5
Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/users/nzdjpy_h1_e01_ddgrd
Legacy Update (7.0)
- Simplified Use:
- Set to default settings.
- Change trading mode to "use JJ_NZDJPY_H1_E01V01 strategies".
- Retired Features:
- "Use barcode files" and "create barcode files" options are retired.
- Single barcode scanning is still available and can be manually added in "compatibility mode".
Multi Strategist (MS) Overview (Manual)
- Functionality:
- Strategy scanner and fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor.
- Capable of live trading with multiple layers of risk and drawdown management.
- Provides detailed info panels about chart and terminal profits/losses.
- Includes tutorial and informational material.
- Strategies:
- Utilizes a combination of multiple indicators, candle patterns, and price action approaches.
- Analysis is done on up to four timeframes simultaneously.
- Built-in strategy scanner with over 500 unique trading approaches, including technical indicators, price action, and pattern recognition.
New Version (>6.0) Enhancements
- Expanded Features:
- Over 400 additional unique trading approaches (totaling 638).
- Ability to create trading strategies.
- Improved program running speed.
- Compatibility with indices in addition to Forex pairs.
- Enhanced drawdown guard to protect against successive losses.
- Technical Analysis Tools:
- Moving Averages, Pivot Points, Retracements, Stochastic Oscillator, DMI & ADX, Alligator, Momentum, RSI, MACD, WPR, Candle patterns, Price action trading, Trend analysis, Convergence/Divergence.
Highlights
- Suitable for both beginners and advanced users.
- Strategy scanner with around 500 unique trading approaches.
- Simultaneous analysis of multiple timeframes.
- Cloud compatibility for strategy development.
- Each strategy can have its own exit strategy.
- Applicable to Forex and CFDs (Indices).
- Multiple layers of risk and money management.
- Volatility-sensitive stop losses and take profits.
- Trailing stops and trailing take profit support.
- Partial closing of positions.
- Weekday filter and optional automatic trade closing on Fridays.
- Several info panels.
- Choice between market and pending orders.
- FTMO compatible daily drawdown management.
Recommended Settings
- Use a home PC or Windows server VPS (MQL5 VPS service is not supported, with exceptions).
- Account balance: >1000 USD (or equivalent in other currencies). Lower balances are possible but may exceed risk settings; a cent-account is recommended in such cases.
- Leverage: Over 1:100, depending on balance and strategy files used.
- Risk management:
- < 2.5% risk per trade.
- Activated DD-Guard set to 5%, which overrules the max total risk setting.
This comprehensive update and feature set make the Multi Strategist (MS) a robust tool for automated trading, offering significant improvements and flexibility for users.
Der beste EA. Nach knapp 4 Monaten 40% Gewinn und das bei 2% Risiko pro Trade! Und das beste ist das der EA ständig verbessert wird mit neuen Funktionen!