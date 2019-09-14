Multi Strategist

4.34

Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/users/nzdjpy_h1_e01_ddgrd

Set file JJ_NZDJPY_H1_E01V01 for 1k account (adjust risk setting and backtest for other accounts)


Legacy Update (7.0)

  • Simplified Use:
    • Set to default settings.
    • Change trading mode to "use JJ_NZDJPY_H1_E01V01 strategies".
  • Retired Features:
    • "Use barcode files" and "create barcode files" options are retired.
    • Single barcode scanning is still available and can be manually added in "compatibility mode".

Multi Strategist (MS) Overview (Manual)

  • Functionality:
    • Strategy scanner and fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor.
    • Capable of live trading with multiple layers of risk and drawdown management.
    • Provides detailed info panels about chart and terminal profits/losses.
    • Includes tutorial and informational material.
  • Strategies:
    • Utilizes a combination of multiple indicators, candle patterns, and price action approaches.
    • Analysis is done on up to four timeframes simultaneously.
    • Built-in strategy scanner with over 500 unique trading approaches, including technical indicators, price action, and pattern recognition.

New Version (>6.0) Enhancements

  • Expanded Features:
    • Over 400 additional unique trading approaches (totaling 638).
    • Ability to create trading strategies.
    • Improved program running speed.
    • Compatibility with indices in addition to Forex pairs.
    • Enhanced drawdown guard to protect against successive losses.
  • Technical Analysis Tools:
    • Moving Averages, Pivot Points, Retracements, Stochastic Oscillator, DMI & ADX, Alligator, Momentum, RSI, MACD, WPR, Candle patterns, Price action trading, Trend analysis, Convergence/Divergence.

Highlights

  • Suitable for both beginners and advanced users.
  • Strategy scanner with around 500 unique trading approaches.
  • Simultaneous analysis of multiple timeframes.
  • Cloud compatibility for strategy development.
  • Each strategy can have its own exit strategy.
  • Applicable to Forex and CFDs (Indices).
  • Multiple layers of risk and money management.
  • Volatility-sensitive stop losses and take profits.
  • Trailing stops and trailing take profit support.
  • Partial closing of positions.
  • Weekday filter and optional automatic trade closing on Fridays.
  • Several info panels.
  • Choice between market and pending orders.
  • FTMO compatible daily drawdown management.

Recommended Settings

  • Use a home PC or Windows server VPS (MQL5 VPS service is not supported, with exceptions).
  • Account balance: >1000 USD (or equivalent in other currencies). Lower balances are possible but may exceed risk settings; a cent-account is recommended in such cases.
  • Leverage: Over 1:100, depending on balance and strategy files used.
  • Risk management:
    • < 2.5% risk per trade.
    • Activated DD-Guard set to 5%, which overrules the max total risk setting.

This comprehensive update and feature set make the Multi Strategist (MS) a robust tool for automated trading, offering significant improvements and flexibility for users.


Reviews 78
Ronald Herbert
157
Ronald Herbert 2020.09.29 19:22 
 

Der beste EA. Nach knapp 4 Monaten 40% Gewinn und das bei 2% Risiko pro Trade! Und das beste ist das der EA ständig verbessert wird mit neuen Funktionen!

bertztrude
77
bertztrude 2020.09.29 16:23 
 

The MultiStrategist is a very powerful EA. It combines numerous strategies that can be combined for all conceivable assets. From my point of view, the untiring efforts of the programmer are priceless. No question is too stupid for him. He helps immediately, whether with a video or a manual. In addition, he is constantly developing the EA further. Thus he regularly improves the EA even in these difficult market phases. In addition, discord allows you to exchange ideas with other users of the EA. Many of them are very dedicated and share their settings. I haven't seen all this at any other EA. I am looking forward to the further journey with the MultiStrategist :)

Glyhis
33
Glyhis 2020.09.29 15:57 
 

First time running an EA, went for the MS because of the positive comments. Got MS running for four months now. Had substancial losses in the beginning, I can only blame myself for those (inexperience, not knowing how to set it up properly, expecting everything to work fine without testing it yourself, etc). Got to know the EA better and getting more and more impressed. EA is good, but the community behind it makes the EA even better. Very active development (both community as well as the developer of the EA) and all sorts of setfiles to use to your own liking. Keep in mind that you need to have your own plan and goals. An EA is not a plan on itself, it is a tool to support your plan. Don't be the gambler, be the casino itself. MS can help you with that.

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UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +300% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (2)
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide LIMITED PRICE — $400 Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading https://www.
Quantum iGold MT5
Yassine Mouhssine
4.54 (39)
Experts
Quantum iGold MT5 – Advanced AI Trading System (XAUUSD) Quantum iGold MT5 is a fully automated trading system built using advanced Artificial Intelligence techniques. It employs a hybrid neural architecture that integrates LSTM and Transformer models to analyze price behavior on XAUUSD . This structure enables the system to detect market patterns, adapt to volatility changes, and generate technically refined trading signals in real time. After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private messa
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (505)
Experts
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Ayush V Jain
5 (4)
Experts
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XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.04 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Alejandro Villa Gonzalez
594
Alejandro Villa Gonzalez 2021.04.07 21:49 
 

many possibilities but always crying because the market changes, you have to be setting the set every month

Ray
402
Ray 2020.10.26 15:17 
 

Low win ratio

lances
169
lances 2020.10.11 17:18 
 

update

Ronald Herbert
157
Ronald Herbert 2020.09.29 19:22 
 

Der beste EA. Nach knapp 4 Monaten 40% Gewinn und das bei 2% Risiko pro Trade! Und das beste ist das der EA ständig verbessert wird mit neuen Funktionen!

bertztrude
77
bertztrude 2020.09.29 16:23 
 

The MultiStrategist is a very powerful EA. It combines numerous strategies that can be combined for all conceivable assets. From my point of view, the untiring efforts of the programmer are priceless. No question is too stupid for him. He helps immediately, whether with a video or a manual. In addition, he is constantly developing the EA further. Thus he regularly improves the EA even in these difficult market phases. In addition, discord allows you to exchange ideas with other users of the EA. Many of them are very dedicated and share their settings. I haven't seen all this at any other EA. I am looking forward to the further journey with the MultiStrategist :)

Glyhis
33
Glyhis 2020.09.29 15:57 
 

First time running an EA, went for the MS because of the positive comments. Got MS running for four months now. Had substancial losses in the beginning, I can only blame myself for those (inexperience, not knowing how to set it up properly, expecting everything to work fine without testing it yourself, etc). Got to know the EA better and getting more and more impressed. EA is good, but the community behind it makes the EA even better. Very active development (both community as well as the developer of the EA) and all sorts of setfiles to use to your own liking. Keep in mind that you need to have your own plan and goals. An EA is not a plan on itself, it is a tool to support your plan. Don't be the gambler, be the casino itself. MS can help you with that.

Pati Fink
76
Pati Fink 2020.09.23 06:00 
 

What really bothers me is that nobody really comments on the results of each day... unless I do so in the results group in the discord... and that nobody knows which setfile really works... all have to be tested first And the trades are far too few Nobody knows exactly how to use which setting. top would be of course a video in german/ english The problem is I buy an EA for 450€ (then price for 10) and have to test setfiles or I get homemade ones from people who don't know 100% what they do Not even I know if I did it right today with sen setfiles...( changed a few today) the programmer could just take his time and use the community setfiles. The problem is that it bothers me a lot to spend so much money and then not even 1000% of the setfiles work Of course I understand forex traiding is risky But that's exactly why people sell EA's to make money, especially by selling the EA and not the EA itself. So I am very unhappy and wouldn't trust the other comments here. just come to the Discord group and see what happens. when I tell the programmer my opinion the only argument I get is that the market is volatile. This is why i give a negativ rating!!!

Sebastian Weiser
149
Sebastian Weiser 2020.09.19 12:19 
 

Great work! Nice Profit! Awesome support!

zaratrusta69
126
zaratrusta69 2020.09.18 18:36 
 

Excellent Ea. Great job of the author that is constantly improving the product and offering magnificent support. Also the community in Discord server is big help.

CodyEDI
76
CodyEDI 2020.09.18 13:22 
 

I've been using two set files with 2% risks. I made 36%+ returns with a low 1.87% DD in less than three months. This is the best EA, without a doubt. DO NOT trust negative feedbacks. These guys have no idea how Forex and robots work, and they have unrealistic expectations.

Pisethmorokoth Keo
531
Pisethmorokoth Keo 2020.09.18 11:39 
 

profitable and always update set file!

Lasse Michael Holm
1605
Lasse Michael Holm 2020.09.12 17:29 
 

This ea is the best that i ever seen here. I really love it. One can really feel that this EA is professional. The signals are very accurate and with good profit. The author is very very professional, help me to set setting on my vps, this is the EA that I have looking for.

andrekarlinski
113
andrekarlinski 2020.09.02 03:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yeomminha
549
Yeomminha 2020.07.31 17:52 
 

this EA.. waste of 450 bucks don't lost your money

Marcus Nyman
1307
Marcus Nyman 2020.07.24 22:04 
 

To be fair, I think this EA should be on your watchlist for the future. There is a lot of work within this code by the looks of it. I had four very profitable months until this recent market fluctuation. This happens all of the time 99,5% of MQL market EA's don't have a robust system to have a longterm profit gain against the big players. But this EA has the potential to pull it off with some of the community's feedbacks and the author's dedication to make it better. What's making it stand out, is the fact that you are in control in the system behaviour. You can use already existing setfiles or make new ones to create an edge. So I say, give it some time for more updates and feedback

Sau Nok Leung
473
Sau Nok Leung 2020.07.23 08:51 
 

The developer removed the loss signals and pretend it's profitable but the fact is that the ea is not profitable. Don't waste your money buying this garbage ea.

Eltan Allahyarli
385
Eltan Allahyarli 2020.07.08 00:19 
 

Best EA so far. I have been using MultiStrategist for 3 Months now and have had 5-10% growth only by using the setfiles provided by the author/developer. Also, the community on discord lead by Julian himself is active and very helpful. We are sharing and testing each others setfiles as we all have a common goal.

jean vil
717
jean vil 2020.07.04 22:18 
 

I have since since more than 2 month. Not work for me.

Vashim Mazhar
5271
Vashim Mazhar 2020.07.03 17:31 
 

Not profitable.. waste of 450 bucks. Despite spending 450 bucks for EA, people are exploring set files as there is no profitable way to use this EA exists yet.

Kamran Monkaresi
1133
Kamran Monkaresi 2020.06.29 14:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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