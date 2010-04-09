UsdJpy Morning Breakout

Introducing the USDJPY Morning Breakout EA. This Expert Advisor only trades during the morning (European time). This EA uses proven strategies and doesn't use high risk Grid, Hedge or Martingale recovery strategies. This EA shows that safe and reliable automated trading systems don't need to cost that much.

This carefully crafted Expert Advisor opens one position every day after a range has been set on the USDJPY currency pair.

Because it only opens one position with a stop loss and closes automatically at the end of the day (so you  also avoid swap costs), it's a very safe EA. 

After the breakout of the range a carefully optimized trailing stop will start after a certain amount of profit has been reached.

At 22:00 Server time the position will be closed which will then also avoid any swap costs for open positions during the night.

An integrated trend filter will increase the probability of opening the position in the right direction of the range breakout.

Backtest has been done with 0.1 lotsize on ICMarkets.

Prop Firm Ready

The LOW RISK settings of this EA are suitable for prop firm challenges. 


Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: USDJPY
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit : $500
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads
  • It is important to use low spread accounts for best results
  • Use VPS to keep EA running 24/7
  • Leverage 1:30 
Specifications:
  • No Grid or Martingale system
  • Every trade is protected with a Stop Loss
  • Entry strategy incorporates a daily range breakout with a trend filter
  • Exit strategy incorporates a trailing stop using ATR values
  • Default settings are already fine for most brokers that use a GMT/UTC+2 with DST server time. If your broker has a different server time, time setting adjustments need to be done









More from author
US30 London Breakout
Koen Arnold Terpstra
Experts
This breakout robot has been specifically designed to trade US30 when London and the rest of Europe opens. The robot is thoroughly tested from 2019 until now. This test was done on ICMarkets. The EA is not only made to Buy, but also shorts when we are in a bearish trend. It is completely specialized to trade US30 only on its default. The robot itself trades on the 5M chart and waits for a breakout to open a  position. If there is no breakout, it will delete its pending order within 12 minutes t
Audusd Glider
Koen Arnold Terpstra
Experts
MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130562?source=Site+Profile Trading AUDUSD, one of the Cleanest and calmest forex pairs in the market, demands patience, a strategy and good risk management. AUDUSD Glider seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal Forex trading. The robot is thoroughly tested from 2010 until now. With 0.01 lotsize it has never exceeded 5% (500$ )Drawdown on a $10.000 dollar account. The EA is only made to short, and
EurUsd Shorter MT4
Koen Arnold Terpstra
Experts
Trading EURUSD, one of the most traded pairs in the market, demands patience, a strategy and good risk management. EURUSD Shorter seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal Forex trading. The robot is thoroughly tested from 2014 until now. With 0.01 lotsize it has never exceeded 2.5% (250$ )Drawdown on a $10.000 dollar account. The EA is only made to short, and is completely specialized to trade EURUSD . I The robot itself trades on the 5M chart and wa
US30 Evening Breakout MT4
Koen Arnold Terpstra
Experts
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130989?source=Site+Profile  MT5 Version Trading US30, one of the most traded Indexes in the market, demands patience, a strategy and good risk management. US30 Evening Breakout seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system . The robot is thoroughly tested from 2019 until now. With 0.01 lotsize it has never exceeded 6% ($600) Drawdown on a $10.000 dollar account. (This is different from other brokers, there are also brokers where 0.01 lot
Ger40 Morning Breakout MT4
Koen Arnold Terpstra
Experts
This breakout robot has been specifically designed to trade GER40 (Same as DE40) when London and the rest of Europe opens. The robot is thoroughly tested from 2019 until now. This test was done on ICMarkets. The EA is not only made to Buy, but also shorts when we are in a bearish trend. It is completely specialized to trade GER40 only. The robot itself trades on the 5M chart and waits for a breakout to open a  position. If there is no breakout, it will delete its pending order within 23 minutes
AudUsd Glider MT5
Koen Arnold Terpstra
Experts
MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130516?source=Site+Profile# Trading AUDUSD, one of the Cleanest and calmest forex pairs in the market, demands patience, a strategy and good risk management. AUDUSD Glider seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal Forex trading. The robot is thoroughly tested from 2010 until now. With 0.01 lotsize it has never exceeded 5% (500$ )Drawdown on a $10.000 dollar account. The EA is only made to short, and
US30 Evening Breakout
Koen Arnold Terpstra
Experts
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130992?source=Site+Profile  MT4 Version Trading US30, one of the most traded Indexes in the market, demands patience, a strategy and good risk management. US30 Evening Breakout seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system . The robot is thoroughly tested from 2019 until now. With 0.01 lotsize it has never exceeded 6% ($600) Drawdown on a $10.000 dollar account. (This is different from other brokers, there are also brokers where 0.01 lot
Ger40 Morning Breakout
Koen Arnold Terpstra
Experts
This breakout robot has been specifically designed to trade GER40 (Same as DE40) when London and the rest of Europe opens. The robot is thoroughly tested from 2019 until now. This test was done on ICMarkets. The EA is not only made to Buy, but also shorts when we are in a bearish trend. It is completely specialized to trade GER40 only. The robot itself trades on the 5M chart and waits for a breakout to open a  position. If there is no breakout, it will delete its pending order within 23 minutes
