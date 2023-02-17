Multi Strategist 6 EA

Multi Strategist (MS) is a strategy scanner and fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor. This Expert advisor offers a streamlined framework for strategy scanning. On top of that, MS is capable of utilizing those strategies for live trading in a trading-friendly environment by:

Providing multiple layers of strict risk/drawdown management

Info panels providing detailed info about chart and terminal profits/losses

Tutorial/info material

Each strategy utilizes a combination of multiple indicators, candle patterns, and/or price action approaches. This analysis is done simultaneously on up to four timeframes. The strategies are developed using a built-in strategy scanner containing over five hundred unique trading approaches including:

Technical indicators

Price action

Pattern recognition

The new version (MS6) is completely re-programmed and features have expanded significantly since the previous version (2021). Striking improvements have been achieved in:

Strategy scanning time

The ability to scan for (and save) a (technically limitless) number of strategies at the same time

Improving the overall program running speed

Compatibility with indices next to Forex pairs

Highly improved drawdown guard aiming in protecting against successive losses during wrongly predicted market movements

The technical analysis implemented in the strategies utilizes, among others:

Moving Averages

Pivot Points

Retracements

Stochastic Oscillator

Directional Movement Index (DMI) & Average Directional Index (ADX)

Alligator

Momentum

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD)

Williams Percent Range (WPR)

Candle patterns

Price action trading

Trend analysis

Convergence/Divergence

Highlights

For beginners and advanced users

The strategy scanner harbors around 500 unique and combinable trading approaches

The market changes over time, so change with it!

A definable number of strategies trading in parallel per instrument

Simultaneous analysis of multiple timeframes

The new strategy scanner in MS6 allows strategy development in a short amount of time (cloud compatibility)

Each strategy may have its own exit strategy

The strategy scanner may be applied to Forex and CFDs (Indices)

Multiple layers of strict risk and money management

Volatility sensitive stop losses and take profits

Trailing stops and trailing take profit support profit taking and loss limitation

Partial Closing of positions

Weekday filter/Optional automatic trade closing on Fridays

Several info panels

Possibility to choose between market and pending orders

FTMO compatible daily drawdown management helping to prevent consecutive losses during unpredicted market movements

Recommended settings

Account balance: >1000 USD (or equivalent amount in your currency). A lower balance is possible, but the risk per trade might exceed the setting. In this case, it is recommended to use a cent-account (micro account).

A leverage of over 1:100 is desirable but always dependent on balance and strategy files used.

Risk-management for strategy scanning or adapting available strategy settings: < 2.5 % risk per trade. Activated DD-Guard set to 5%. The DD-Guard is on top of the hierarchy. If it is activated it will overrule the max total risk setting. (Check manual for details).



Info Panel Settings

PanelNote: Text entered will appear on the panel.

Show InfoPanel: Shows info panel on the chart.

Show TradingTime: Gives you an additional panel with time info.

Show DD-GuardPanel: This shows an additional panel with DD-Guard info.

Panel on the right: if true InfoPanel will appear on the right.

MoveDDPanelLeft: Moves DD-Guard panel to the left.

Move downwards: Moves the panel downwards on the y-axis.

Scaling: changes the size of the panel.

Scale Correction: If scaling settings in Windows 10 have been changed; e.g., if Win10 scale is 150% then scale correction has to be set to 1.5.

Autoscale: if true, the Info panel size adjusts to the chart size.

Scaling autoscale: auto-scaled panel can be changed in size.

Set Magic Numbers

First magic number: First Magic number has to be set. Please choose a magic number with at least 4 digits. E.g., 1000. The magic number 1000 will then be assigned to the first strategy. The next one will have the magic 1001, etc.

Alt trade comment: This allows you to add a custom trade comment (limited to 20 characters)

Set Order Type

Order type: Market Limit Stop

Allow Buy: if false, buy orders are prohibited.

Allow Sell: if false, buy orders are prohibited.

Order Type = pending orders Pending pips distance: 0 = market order Pending expiration hours: ‘-1’: pending order expires at the end of the day. ‘0’ means no expiration date.



Set EA Mode

EA mode: Use barcode file: The barcode file is in the Common folder. The subfolder name and filename can be specified. Single barcode (no file): This mode can be used to either do a preliminary scan without creating a file. This single barcode is represented by the preset combination (see EA mode scanning (Presets range 100 – 665). Create raw files: MS creates a subfolder with a CSV file filled with trading strategies after using MT5 optimization (recommended: fast mode with 1min OHLC ticks / every ticks). Finalize file: created file needs to be finalized once after raw file creation is completed. To do so select ‘Optimization: Disabled’ in the MT5 Strategy Tester (Settings tab). Set ‘Forward’ to No. Press Start. Finalizing takes less than five seconds. Finalize file (no forward): Use this method to finalize the barcodes if you created the raw file without forward optimization. Filtered & sort barcode file: Use in combination with slow complete algorithm optimization. Set ‘Forward’ to No. When used, every barcode in the specified file will be tested separately. Barcodes that do not pass the genetic filter settings (see below) will be deleted from the barcode file. The remaining barcodes will be sorted and appear in the updated file in descending order (best to worst, based on the custom max score). Add modulators Enumerate barcodes: Barcode files may contain hundreds of trading strategies, often with similar trading behavior. In order to limit this number and find appropriate strategy combinations “enumerate barcodes” can be used. Here, combinations of up to 16 trading strategies (found in the barcode file) are tested using the strategy tester in slow or fast optimization mode. Other settings may be included in optimization (e.g. trailing settings). Barcode enumeration may take a long time to finish. Use barcode enumeration: After finding an appropriate barcode combination using barcode enumeration, it is recommended to switch to “use barcode enumeration” when using the set file on chart. Random order: If true, the order of strategies allowed to open a trade (if a trading signal is there) is random. In this case, each backtest may result in slightly different results. Be aware of a less comparability of live trading results between MultiStrategist users.



EA Mode using files:

Subfolder: files are saved in the common folder. Here you may enter an appropriate subfolder. Use Backslash (“ \ “) for further subfolders. E.g., EURUSD\H1.

File: Enter the name of the file without any file extension. E.g., barcodes

Barcodes used [9999 means all in file]: Here you can limit the number of strategies used in the file. E.g., if 10 is entered only the first 10 barcodes in the file are considered. 9999 means that all barcodes are going to be used.

DD-Guard

The DD-Guard is an additional risk management feature. The DD-Guard is monitoring the current day for any drawdown (DD). If the DD this day reaches a daily DD threshold (including potential DD of open positions), then the DD-Guard prevents the EA from opening more positions. A new day starts at midnight of a specified time zone. By default, the timezone is UTC. Please set the appropriate time zone of interest in the settings. This might become useful for participating in events like the FTMO challenge, which uses CET time (UTC+1) to monitor daily DD. If DD today plus the risk of open positions plus the risk of a new trade is higher than the max set value, then no new trade will open. In this case, the time color will switch from green to red on the DD-panel. The DD-Guard is further capable of closing trades before midnight to prevent higher DDs as allowed in the settings (in accordance with FTMO challenge rules. For more info: https://ftmo.com/en/#maximum-daily-loss). By default, DD-Guard closes trades before midnight only if necessary.

Use DD-Guard: DD Guard can be turned on and off. By default, it is set to off, however it is recommended to use it for live trading to mitigate consecutive losses during strong market movements.

UTC offset time zone of interest: Set the appropriate time zone of interest. For FTMO challenge, use UTC+1. Otherwise set it to your or your broker's time zone, depending on which time zone you want to monitor. The UTC setting will determine midnight, when the initial balance of the day is set and the DD monitoring resets.

Max DD today in %: set the max % DD for the day.

Close trades daily: if set to “if necessary” (default), then trades are closed before midnight DD rules would otherwise be broken, when the initial balance resets at midnight (https://ftmo.com/en/#maximum-daily-loss).

General Risk Management

Max total Risk: Sets maximally allowed total risk at any given time. If the real total risk of all parallel trades (in total) is below max total risk and if opening an additional trade will not set the real risk (as a percent of the balance) higher than the max total Risk, then a new position will be allowed (if the total number of trades is below “Max Positions” and if a trading signal exists)). Example: Max positions = 4, Risk per trade = 3 %, Max total risk = 10% If three trades are open, the total risk is 9% (9% of the deposit is lost if all three trades lose). However, if one trade is already trailing over the break-even point, the risk of this trade becomes zero. Therefore, the total risk will decrease to 6% (9%-3%). A fourth position may now open (if a trading signal exists) since the total risk won't exceed the here maximally allowed total risk of 10%. The example is random and does not constitute a recommendation.

Max deposit load: Helps to prevent margin calls for high-risk settings and low deposits. Deposit load = Margin / Equity *100 (Deposit load is lower with higher leverage; Recommended leverage: 1:300 and more. (1:30 may be used but only in combination with appropriate settings and deposit. Cent/Micro-accounts are recommended for low deposit and/or low leverage).

Max Spread: Sets spread limit in pips for opening a trade.

Position number and size management

Max Positions: Sets the number of trading positions allowed at the same time. (Each Strategy has never more than a single trade opened).

Position size mode: choose between a fixed monetary amount, % of the balance or fixed lot size. Keep in mind that MS may open more than one trade. Therefore, keep settings like Max Positions and Max Total Risk in mind when setting the risk per trade. Position size mode = % of balance % of balance risk per trade: choose an appropriate amount. E.g., One percent of deposit per trade. Position size mode = monetary amount Fixed monetary amount (account currency): choose an appropriate amount. E.g., 20 EUR per trade using a 1k EUR account. Position size mode = fixed lot size Fixed lot size: choose an appropriate lot size. E.g., 0.01 lot. Since SL is set dynamically based on ATR (if Auto SL is activated), the monetary amount at risk using fixed lot may vary from trade to trade.



Risk management Stop Loss Take Profit

Auto Take Profit: If “auto” is selected Take Profit will be calculated automatically based on ATR.

Auto Stop Loss: If “auto” is selected Stop Loss will be calculated automatically based on ATR.

Risk management Stop Loss Take Profit = auto (ATR dependent) ATR SL Multiplier: Is used to calculate Stop Losses by multiplying the ATR SL multiplier with ATR (calculated in pips). ATR TP Multiplier: Is used to calculate Take Profits by multiplying the ATR TP multiplier with ATR (calculated in pips). ATR timeframe: Timeframe can be selected for ATR calculation; the default is one day. ATR moving average period: Sets the range in days used to calculate ATR-based Stop Losses and take profits. The smaller the quicker the adaptation increases/decreases volatility. Min SL/TP: min allowed stoploss and Take Profit in pips. Max SL/TP: max allowed stoploss and Take Profit in pips.

Risk management Stop Loss Take Profit = fixed Fixed Take Profit pips: enter desired fixed Take Profit in pips. Fixed Stop Losses pips: enter desired fixed Stop Loss in pips.



Trailing Settings

Use Trailing: Auto: trailing is on and calculated based on the current market (see ‘Trailing Settings = auto’). Fixed: trailing is on and uses fixed minimum profit and fixed trailing stop in pips. (see ‘Trailing Settings = fixed’). Off: no trailing TP trailing only [auto]: Stop loss will not change. But the Take Profit will increase the closer the current trade comes to it. Here TP trailing follows the rules of ‘Trailing Settings = auto’. TP trailing only [fixed]: Take profit price will move with increasing floating profit according to fixed minimum profit setting. TP will move according to the number of pips set in “manual Trailing Stop. Trailing step: a set trailing step in pips. E.g., 5 pips. Use Take Profit Trailing: see above (TP trailing).

Trailing Settings = auto Auto MinProfit Multiplier: Multiplier multiplied by current take profit equals current minimum profit. Uses the take profit calculated for the current market situation rather than the positional take profit. This makes trailing specific to the current market volatility rather than the specific trade TP. Setting the MinProfit multiplier to 0 deactivates minimum profit. Setting auto MinProfit Multiplier to 1 turn of trailing. Auto TrailingStop Multiplier [Has changed to previous versions]: Trailing stop is calculated like this: (MinimumProfitPips + StopLossPips) * trailing stop multiplier. Therefore, if the multiplier is set to 1, the trailing stop will be large, while the trailing is off when set to 0. You may choose a setting between 0 and 1. Max auto MinProfit[pip]: Allows to set the max allowed auto MinProfit. MinProfit is calculated by multiplying Auto MinProfit Multiplier with taking Profit, which in turn is ATR dependent. Therefore, in high volatile market calculated MinProfit might be undesirably high. Therefore, you can now set a limit. Default max is arbitrarily set to 100 (pips max MinProfit before trailing starts). Min Trailing stop [pip]: Similarly, in a flat market auto trailing stop may become very low. To avoid it, a minimum Trailing stop in pips can now be set. The default is 10pips. (If SneakUp is used, Trailing stop is allowed to get lower than min Trailing stop at some point)

Trailing Settings = fixed Manual Minimum Profit: if UseAutoTrailingSettings is ‘false’, sets minimum profit in pips before trailing starts. Manual Trailing Stop: sets the trailing stop in pips



Partial Closing Settings

Use Partial Closing: if true, profitable trades get partially closed at a certain level of profit.

Partial close only once: Partial closing will only occur once and not repeatedly per trade if turned on.

MinProfit mode: if set to auto, min profit for partial closing can be set from 0-1. E.g., 0.5 means 50% of taking profit must be reached before partially closing a trade. Is set to fix, the minimum profit in pips may be entered below.

Auto MinProfit (TakeProfit-Ratio): Example: 0.5 means half of the potential profit at TakeProfit must be reached to do a partial close.

Manual MinProfit in currency: if Auto MinProfit is false, it will set the minimum profit in currency to do a partial close. Example: 50: 50$ profit must be reached to do a partial close.

Close-Keep-Ratio: Sets position size to be closed as a ratio. Example: 0.75: 75% of the position gets closed and 25% of the position remains. If set to 1: the whole position gets closed as soon MinProfit is reached. If the lot size is too small to do the desired partial close, nothing will happen.

Partial Closing Settings = auto Auto MinProfit: Take the profit – a ratio that must be reached. 0.5 means 50% has to be reached before partially closing a trade.

Partial Closing Settings = fixed Manual min profit: Manual minprofit in account currency.



Group Exit [experimental]

Group exiting is a feature in testing aiming to close trades in groups if the total floating profit either decreases under a certain level below the profit loss of a single trade stop loss. Vice versa trades can be closed as group if a target total floating profit is reached, equivalent to the profit of a single trade take profit. In this case, group closing is only executed after this floating profit is reached and then decreases below a set change in percent (see Change factor).

Use group exit by target: No group exit: Only floating profit: Only floating loss: Both: Change factor: E.g., a factor of 0.1 means that the condition of floating profit decline after reaching target a is 10% Group exit floating loss: Allow grouping and exiting trades with floating loss (in total) after reaching target a (SL) and then decrease further (change factor). Min number of trades for grouping: A threshold can be set. Default: Two trades are considered enough for potential group exiting. Avoid any new trades after group closure: Default





