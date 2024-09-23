Swap Information Hunter Indicator

This tool designed to display detailed swap rates for all available currency pairs on your trading platform.

It allows traders to quickly view both long and short swap values in a separate, visually enhanced window.

This tool offers user-defined inputs for lot size, ensuring precise calculations based on the current swap rates and trading volume.

Additionally, it provides the time when the swap fees will be applied, considering both the standard and weekend-adjusted rates.





Note: swap information changes every day depending on your trading platform.







