Swap Information Hunter Indicator
- Indicators
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Qui Tuot NguyenAs a passionate Forex trader with a deep understanding of the market, I specialize in creating custom indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs) to optimize trading strategies. With years of experience in analyzing market trends, developing automated systems, and fine-tuning trading tools, I’m committed
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This tool designed to display detailed swap rates for all available currency pairs on your trading platform.
It allows traders to quickly view both long and short swap values in a separate, visually enhanced window.
This tool offers user-defined inputs for lot size, ensuring precise calculations based on the current swap rates and trading volume.
Additionally, it provides the time when the swap fees will be applied, considering both the standard and weekend-adjusted rates.
Note: swap information changes every day depending on your trading platform.