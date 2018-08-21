Profit Loss Viewer
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
This indicator is used to visualize the profit of closed and open orders on the symbol.
To control using four buttons which are located on the chart after the indicator is started:
- Button "C" - show/hide on chart open and close points of closed orders from account history by current symbol;
- Button "O" - show/hide on chart open points of opened orders and distance between open point and current order close price point;
- Button "$" - show (if button "C" and/or button "O" activated) / hide every order profit information in account currency;
- Button "P" - show (if button "C" and/or button "O" activated) / hide every order profit information in pips;
The information displayed by the indicator allows to reduce the time of analysis of trading results and decision-making on open orders.
Input settings
- Show Money Profit, Show Pips Profit, Show Open Order, Show Close Orders - allow you to set the necessary display settings when the indicator is started
- Magic Number - filter orders by magic number
- Button Size - 5 button size options for maximum usability
- Buttons Corner - the corner of buttons binding relative to the chart allows to place the indicator in such a way that it does not interfere with the work of the Expert Advisor and other Indicators installed on the chart.