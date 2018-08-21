Profit Loss Viewer

This indicator is used to visualize the profit of closed and open orders on the symbol.

To control using four buttons which are located on the chart after the indicator is started:

Button "C" - show/hide on chart open and close points of closed orders from account history by current symbol; Button "O" - show/hide on chart open points of opened orders and distance between open point and current order close price point; Button "$" - show (if button "C" and/or button "O" activated) / hide every order profit information in account currency; Button "P" - show (if button "C" and/or button "O" activated) / hide every order profit information in pips;

The information displayed by the indicator allows to reduce the time of analysis of trading results and decision-making on open orders.





Input settings