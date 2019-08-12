Demo Partial Close





This EA does partial close to your positions every certain pips, and can move your Stop Loss to Break Even (Open Proce + 1 pip) when one of the partial close is made.

The EA handles all trades of the chart symbol. It can be used with any pair or instrument on MT4.

This EA will remember the state of the trades if MT4 is closed.





Inputs

Step pips : Indicates how many pips a partial close should be performed.

Indicates how many pips a partial close should be performed. Cycle count : Indicates how many partial closes the EA must perform. when this amount is reached, no more partial closes will be made.

Indicates how many partial closes the EA must perform. when this amount is reached, no more partial closes will be made. Close percent : Indicates the percentage of the trade to close at each cycle.

Indicates the percentage of the trade to close at each cycle. Break even at cycle : If present, it indicates that the Stop Loss must be moved to break even (open price + 1 pip) at this cycle.

If present, it indicates that the Stop Loss must be moved to break even (open price + 1 pip) at this cycle. Trades to ignore : This is a list of trades to ignore (comma separated).

This is a list of trades to ignore (comma separated). Reset? : This option is used to delete all control data and start over.

Thanks to Lester Blanco