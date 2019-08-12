Demo Partial Close

 

This Demo Version will only work with CHFJPY
For the full version :
For English go here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41117
For Spanish go here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41141


This EA does partial close to your positions every certain pips, and can move your Stop Loss to Break Even (Open Proce + 1 pip) when one of the partial close is made.

The EA handles all trades of the chart symbol. It can be used with any pair or instrument on MT4.

This EA will remember the state of the trades if MT4 is closed.


Inputs

  • Step pips : Indicates how many pips a partial close should be performed.
  • Cycle count : Indicates how many partial closes the EA must perform. when this amount is reached, no more partial closes will be made.
  • Close percent : Indicates the percentage of the trade to close at each cycle.
  • Break even at cycle : If present, it indicates that the Stop Loss must be moved to break even (open price + 1 pip) at this cycle.
  • Trades to ignore : This is a list of trades to ignore (comma separated).
  • Reset? : This option is used to delete all control data and start over. 

 

Thanks to Lester Blanco

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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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RR Partial Close
Richard Reyes
5 (1)
Utilities
This EA can not be used with the strategy tester. To test it you can try this demo version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41143 This EA does partial close to your positions every certain pips, and can move your Stop Loss to Break Even (Open Proce + 1 pip) when one of the partial close is made. The EA handles all trades of the chart symbol. It can be used with any pair or instrument on MT4. This EA will remember the state of the trades if MT4 is closed. Inputs Step pips  :  Indicates
Cierre Parcial
Richard Reyes
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Este EA no puede ser probado en el probador de estratégias.  Para probarlo descargue esta versión Demo: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41143 EA para realizar cierres parciales El EA realiza el cierre parcial de sus órdenes cada cierta cantidad de Pips, e incluso puede mover el Stop Loss a Break Even (Open Price + 1pip) cuando se realiza uno de los cierres parciales. El EA se activa en un Chart y maneja todos los trades del símbolo del chart. Se puede utilizar con cualquier Par o instru
Multitool trade manager
Richard Reyes
Utilities
You can try this EA in the strategy tester, or you can try this demo version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46367 Trade Manager This assistant automates various aspects of order handling in MT4. The assistant allows you to plan a trading strategy defining Entry Levels, Stop Loss, Take Profit, execution of orders on one level, partial closes, Break Even, etc. Basic characteristics Trades calculation 3 basic lines are drawn that define the entry level, SL and TP. You can move this line
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