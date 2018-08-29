ClosureMaster Utility

ClosureMaster Utility closes all orders and offers 7 additional modes. If you have dozens or even hundreds of orders and need to close them all or some of them selectively by comment, magic number, buy only, sell only, if Stop Loss is not set, only profitable or losing trades, then ClosureMaster Utility can take care of this task.

External parameters:

  • Close all Losing trades
  • Close all Profitable trades
  • Close all orders without Stop Loss
  • Close Buy orders only
  • Close Sell orders only
  • Close by Magic number
  • Close by order's Comment
  • Close All orders
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Elvira Akhsanova
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on previous candlestick's price direction. Seven modes of operation with option to reverse signal. Assuming that current trend can be identified by checking status of one recent candlestick I have added additional strategies: 2/2, 2/3, 3/3, 3/5, 4/5, 5/5 candlesticks. For "1/1 Candles (Mode 1)": if previous candlestick's base currency has increased in value in reference to quote currency (close price is higher than open price) - uptrend is presumed and buy order is p
UniFractal Trader
Elvira Akhsanova
Experts
UniFractal Trader is based on 5-modes proprietary 1-bar fractal algorithm in combination with Moving Average, signal filtering by VMeter indicator, Trailing Stop and option to reverse trade signal. Standard fractal indicator uses 2-bar verification process, which means that order cannot be sent until 3rd bar after fractal. Fractal algorithm of this expert allows to trade on 2nd bar away from fractal, which means entering each position 1 bar earlier before trend ends. This expert considers FIFO(
VMeter EA
Elvira Akhsanova
Experts
VMeter EA is Expert Advisor based on proprietary VMeter Indicator. Recommended Signal Settings: Sensor Range 35, Minimum Low-Level Bars 2 and Compare Price Dependencies 6 for optimal results on M5 or H1 on any pair. Order Settings (Take Profit, Stop Loss and Slippage are set in pips: 1 pip=10 points=0.00010): TakeProfit - Take Profit in pips StopLoss - Stop Loss in pips Lot - Lot Size Slippage - Order Slippage in pips Magic - Magic Number Order_Comment - Order's comment Signal Settings by VMet
Channels Plus SR
Elvira Akhsanova
Indicators
Channels + S & R Indicator (CSRI) Indicator draws 3 channels (Large, Medium, Small) within bars’ range of current timeframe and pair / instrument. It can identify Support and Resistance levels within any chosen channel. Additionally Fibonacci levels can be drawn for Large Channel. All lines and levels can be customized by color and width. Identify Support and Resistance Levels for any Channel: IdentifySupportAndResistanceLevels - Identify Support and Resistance Levels IdentifySRforChannel – Ide
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