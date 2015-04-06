Goldenvale EA MT4 Version

The Goldenvale Expert Advisor was developed using machine learning algorithms to generate a system that is extremely robust. Before we launch an EA, a variety of different robustness tests are performed. These tests include: multi-year out-of-sample tests, various broker data feeds, and Monte Carlo tests that show the effects of system parameter variations.





Robust systems typically have a simple trading logic. The Goldenvale EA utilizes the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) to determine a beginning trend and then enters via Stop Buy or Stop Sell orders which are calculated from Heikin Ashi Candles and the Average True Range indicator.





The EA places Stop Loss and Take Profit immediately after entering a trade.





Money Management is available with two options:

- fixed lotsize

- risk fixed percentage of account

Please find system parameters, money management options and trade options that are adjustable in the screenshot section.



