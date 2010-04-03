HighDaily



The Expert Advisor has been developed for EURUSD H1 based on HighDaily, ATR, and pending orders. It has been backtested on over 20 years of tick data with a modeling quality of 99%. The attached screenshots feature the robustness test through Monte Carlo analysis with 1000 simulations. We recommend using a broker with low spreads and slippage for better performance. There is no need to set up any parameters; these settings are optimized.

There is no need to use a large account. We recommend trading starting from 200 USD with 0.01 lots.





Monte Carlo Testing



1000 simulations

Randomize tick data with a 30% probability and a maximum price change of ATR 10% up/down

Randomize spread from 0 to 3

Randomize strategy parameters with a 20% probability and a maximum change of 10%





Test Workflow



IS/OOS testing, dividing the testing period into 10 parts.

Testing on a different time frame (30M).

Recency testing.

Monte Carlo simulation.





Features



Each trade is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit)

Fixed lot size is used

No martingale, no grid

No excessive consumption of CPU resources

The long-term time frame is H1

User-friendly settings

All settings are optimized

If you have any questions, please contact me before buying.



