HighDaily
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
HighDaily
The Expert Advisor has been developed for EURUSD H1 based on HighDaily, ATR, and pending orders. It has been backtested on over 20 years of tick data with a modeling quality of 99%. The attached screenshots feature the robustness test through Monte Carlo analysis with 1000 simulations. We recommend using a broker with low spreads and slippage for better performance. There is no need to set up any parameters; these settings are optimized.
There is no need to use a large account. We recommend trading starting from 200 USD with 0.01 lots.
Monte Carlo Testing
- 1000 simulations
- Randomize tick data with a 30% probability and a maximum price change of ATR 10% up/down
- Randomize spread from 0 to 3
- Randomize strategy parameters with a 20% probability and a maximum change of 10%
Test Workflow
- IS/OOS testing, dividing the testing period into 10 parts.
- Testing on a different time frame (30M).
- Recency testing.
- Monte Carlo simulation.
Features
- Each trade is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit)
- Fixed lot size is used
- No martingale, no grid
- No excessive consumption of CPU resources
- The long-term time frame is H1
- User-friendly settings
- All settings are optimized
If you have any questions, please contact me before buying.