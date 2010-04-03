HighDaily

HighDaily

The Expert Advisor has been developed for EURUSD H1 based on HighDaily, ATR, and pending orders. It has been backtested on over 20 years of tick data with a modeling quality of 99%. The attached screenshots feature the robustness test through Monte Carlo analysis with 1000 simulations. We recommend using a broker with low spreads and slippage for better performance. There is no need to set up any parameters; these settings are optimized.

There is no need to use a large account. We recommend trading starting from 200 USD with 0.01 lots.


Monte Carlo Testing

  • 1000 simulations
  • Randomize tick data with a 30% probability and a maximum price change of ATR 10% up/down
  • Randomize spread from 0 to 3
  • Randomize strategy parameters with a 20% probability and a maximum change of 10%


Test Workflow

  • IS/OOS testing, dividing the testing period into 10 parts.
  • Testing on a different time frame (30M).
  • Recency testing.
  • Monte Carlo simulation.


Features

  • Each trade is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit)
  • Fixed lot size is used
  • No martingale, no grid
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources
  • The long-term time frame is H1
  • User-friendly settings
  • All settings are optimized

If you have any questions, please contact me before buying.


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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UlcerTrend The Expert Advisor has been developed for XAUUSD H1 based on UlcerIndex and stop orders that are based on a multiplier of the Triple Exponential Moving Average. It has been backtested on over 20-year tick data with 99% quality of modelling. The screenshots attached feature the robustness test by Monte Carlo analysis with 1000 simulations. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. No need to set up any parameters, these settings are optimized.
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TitanIchimoku The Expert Advisor has been developed for USDJPY H1 based on Ichimoku, MACD, Daily High/Low and pending orders. It has been backtested on over 20-year tick data with 99% quality of modelling. The screenshots attached feature the robustness test by Monte Carlo analysis with 1000 simulations. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. No need to set up any parameters, these settings are optimized. Check my other products. They work well in combin
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