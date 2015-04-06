Fusion Gold Scalper

The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for XAUUSD (GOLD), based on SUPPORT/RESISTANCE level . All trading positions contain a DYNAMIC TAKE-PROFIT and DYNAMIC STOP_LOSS. .

The signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/997939?source=Site+Signals+My



There is no need to set up parameters - all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

Features

Each deal is protected by Dynamic Take-profit and Dynamic Stop-loss.

A fixed lot are used.

No martingale, no grid.

All settings optimized.

Long-term strategy.

Steady equity growth



Settings:

