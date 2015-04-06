Fusion Gold Scalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 4.40
- Activations: 5
The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for XAUUSD (GOLD), based on SUPPORT/RESISTANCE level . All trading positions contain a DYNAMIC TAKE-PROFIT and DYNAMIC STOP_LOSS. .
The signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/997939?source=Site+Signals+My
There is no need to set up parameters - all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
Features
- Each deal is protected by Dynamic Take-profit and Dynamic Stop-loss.
- A fixed lot are used.
- No martingale, no grid.
- All settings optimized.
- Long-term strategy.
- Steady equity growth
Settings:
- Time Frame M15
- Lotsize: 0.01 with $ 1000
- Max orders: 9
- Use an broker with raw spread