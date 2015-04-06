Fusion Gold Scalper

The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for XAUUSD (GOLD), based on SUPPORT/RESISTANCE level . All trading positions contain a DYNAMIC TAKE-PROFIT and DYNAMIC STOP_LOSS.

The signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/997939?source=Site+Signals+My

There is no need to set up parameters - all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

Features

    • Each deal is protected by Dynamic Take-profit and Dynamic Stop-loss.
    • A fixed lot are used.
    • No martingale, no grid.
    • All settings optimized.
    • Long-term strategy.
    • Steady equity growth

      Settings:

    • Time Frame M15
    • Lotsize: 0.01 with $ 1000
    • Max orders: 9
    • Use an broker with raw spread


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    Experts
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    Experts
    No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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    Konstantin Kulikov
    5 (1)
    Experts
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