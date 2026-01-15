MR Intelligent EA

MoneyRocket Intelligent EA is a professional dual-strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to intelligently combine reversal detection and trend momentum trading for consistent performance.

 

The EA features two powerful complementary modes:

• Intelligent Reversal Mode: Detects extreme market exhaustion zones with multi-timeframe confirmation, delivering high-probability counter-trend entries at optimal turning points.

• Intelligent Trend Momentum Mode: Captures early trend movements with advanced multi-layer filtering and alignment checks to minimize false signals and ride strong directional impulses.

 

Key Intelligent Features:

• Fully automatic multi-timeframe adaptation – no manual timeframe configuration needed.

• Smart Take Profit targeting natural market balance and extension levels.

• Advanced noise reduction filters for cleaner signals.

• Professional risk management system including spread control, maximum open orders limit.

 

Recommended Usage:

• Symbols: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY (low-spread pairs preferred).

• Timeframes: M1 to M30.

• Minimum Deposit: 500 USD (with 0.01 lot size).

 

All parameters are fully customizable to suit different trading styles and risk preferences.

 

This EA is built for long-term, stable operation with strict risk control and intelligent decision-making.

Changelog:

v3.53 (Latest) – Enhanced SL/TP modes for improved risk-reward balance, fixed compiler warnings, optimized multi-timeframe processing.

v2.5 – Introduced full dual intelligent entry modes, auto timeframe adaptation, and advanced protection features.

v2.0 – Initial release with core reversal and trend strategies.

 

Risk Warning:

Forex and CFD trading involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please test thoroughly on a demo account before using real funds. The developer is not responsible for any trading losses.

 

moneyrockettrend blogspot – Where Intelligence Meets Profit
