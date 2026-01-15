MR Intelligent EA
- Tran Tieu Linh Vo
- Version: 2.53
- Activations: 10
MoneyRocket Intelligent EA is a professional dual-strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to intelligently combine reversal detection and trend momentum trading for consistent performance.
The EA features two powerful complementary modes:
• Intelligent Reversal Mode: Detects extreme market exhaustion zones with multi-timeframe confirmation, delivering high-probability counter-trend entries at optimal turning points.
• Intelligent Trend Momentum Mode: Captures early trend movements with advanced multi-layer filtering and alignment checks to minimize false signals and ride strong directional impulses.
Key Intelligent Features:
• Fully automatic multi-timeframe adaptation – no manual timeframe configuration needed.
• Smart Take Profit targeting natural market balance and extension levels.
• Advanced noise reduction filters for cleaner signals.
• Professional risk management system including spread control, maximum open orders limit.
Recommended Usage:
• Symbols: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY (low-spread pairs preferred).
• Timeframes: M1 to M30.
• Minimum Deposit: 500 USD (with 0.01 lot size).
All parameters are fully customizable to suit different trading styles and risk preferences.
This EA is built for long-term, stable operation with strict risk control and intelligent decision-making.
Changelog:
v3.53 (Latest) – Enhanced SL/TP modes for improved risk-reward balance, fixed compiler warnings, optimized multi-timeframe processing.
v2.5 – Introduced full dual intelligent entry modes, auto timeframe adaptation, and advanced protection features.
v2.0 – Initial release with core reversal and trend strategies.
Risk Warning:
Forex and CFD trading involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please test thoroughly on a demo account before using real funds. The developer is not responsible for any trading losses.
