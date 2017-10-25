Open Close Orders One Hotkey

5

The utility is designed to open Buy and Sell market orders and close all positions. Opening and closing positions by pressing the hot key. How to open and close positions with voice using the utilities of this type, see in the video under the description. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTpVWJkEic6TzoXr0qc9RIw/featured

  • The keys "1", "2", "3", "4", "5", "6", "7", "8", "9", "0" send a request to open Buy orders with predefined values Lot , Take Profit, Stop Loss, Magic.
  • The keys "Q", "W", "E", "R", "T", "Y", "U", "I", "O", "P" send a request to open Sell orders with predefined values Lot , Take Profit, Stop Loss, Magic.
  • Key "Esc" sends a closure request, to predefined values: all orders for purchase, sale, profitable orders, loss orders, stop orders and limit orders.

In the settings you can assign hotkeys from the list:

0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z, Esc, ScrollLock, Pause, Tilde, Dash, PlusEqually, BackSpace, Insert, Home, PageUp, NumLock, Tab, LeftBracket, RighBracket, Delete, End, PageDown, CapsLock, Semicolon, Apostrophe, Enter, Shift, LessThanSign, GreaterThanSign, Slash, Pipe, Up, Ctrl, Alt, Space, Left, Down, Right, PrintScreen, WinLeft, WinRight.

Utility flaws

Does not work in the strategy tester.

Since the keystroke perceives only the active window, the chart window should always be active (click on the chart with the mouse).

Parameters

  • SETTINGS_1 FOR 1 ORDER BUY - settings for Buy orders, 1 ... 10 orders.
  • HOT KEY FOR OPENING "1" - open request key.
  • LOT SIZE - lot volume.
  • TAKE PROFIT - take profit.
  • STOP LOSS - stop loss.
  • MAGIC BUY 1 - magic number.
    • SETTINGS_11 FOR 1 ORDER SELL - settings for orders Sell, 1 ... 10 orders.
    • HOT KEY FOR OPENING "Q" - open request key.
    • LOT SIZE - lot volume.
    • TAKE PROFIT - take profit.
    • STOP LOSS - stop loss.
    • MAGIC SELL 1 - magic number.
    • SETTINGS_21 FOR SLIPPAGE - slippage settings.
    • SLIPPAGE FOR OPENING ALL ORDERS - slippage (for all orders).
      • SETTINGS_22 FOR CLOSE  - settings close all.
      • HOT KEY FOR CLOSE ALL "Esc" - request key for closing.
      • CLOSE BUY - close all buy orders.
      • CLOSE SELL - close all sell orders
      • CLOSE PROFIT - close all orders which are in profit.
      • CLOSE LOSS - close all orders which are in loss.
      • MAGIC FOR CLOSE - the magic number by which the utility closes orders.
      • SLIPPAGE FOR CLOSE - Closing slippage.
      Video Open Close Orders One Hotkey
      Reviews 10
      jsdilemma
      16
      jsdilemma 2024.03.07 10:44 
       

      need mt5 coded

      tradebot_2019
      29
      tradebot_2019 2020.07.03 01:26 
       

      Для скальпинга и пипсовки - незаменимая вещь. Было бы еще удобно, если бы можно было настроить несколько горячих клавиш на закрытие всех ордеров (одна клавиша бывает нужна чтобы закрыть только прибыльные сделки, вторая чтобы все). Сейчас приходится держать еще один график с этим же ботом но другими настройками закрытия на другой клавише.

      iloirin
      42
      iloirin 2018.05.08 13:58 
       

      Ваш советник - отличный помощник! Спасибо за альтруизм! Удачи Вам и профита!

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      Filter:
      jsdilemma
      16
      jsdilemma 2024.03.07 10:44 
       

      need mt5 coded

      signaltalk
      14
      signaltalk 2023.06.12 10:45 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      [Deleted] 2022.10.14 15:44 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Jockekarat
      14
      Jockekarat 2022.06.09 13:01 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Daniel Kehlibarov
      72
      Daniel Kehlibarov 2022.02.11 16:12 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      flowersrcy
      21
      flowersrcy 2021.09.18 14:34 
       

      SR.Sergey,from spain,i need contact for one modification,I need the lot size to change depending on the profit or loss of the previous trade,I will pay the order

      Tia66
      85
      Tia66 2021.05.04 19:21 
       

      It used to work but unfortunately it no longer works now. My MT4 version is 4.00 build 1332.

      tradebot_2019
      29
      tradebot_2019 2020.07.03 01:26 
       

      Для скальпинга и пипсовки - незаменимая вещь. Было бы еще удобно, если бы можно было настроить несколько горячих клавиш на закрытие всех ордеров (одна клавиша бывает нужна чтобы закрыть только прибыльные сделки, вторая чтобы все). Сейчас приходится держать еще один график с этим же ботом но другими настройками закрытия на другой клавише.

      Matthew Todorovski
      13134
      Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.12 16:25 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      iloirin
      42
      iloirin 2018.05.08 13:58 
       

      Ваш советник - отличный помощник! Спасибо за альтруизм! Удачи Вам и профита!

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