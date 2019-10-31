VolumeFX

VolumeFX works placing pending orders up and down of the current price, taking benefits from the oscillations, so when the price its out of operation range a new batch of orders will be placed, allowing the program to work continously every time a new price range its shaped


All the parameters of the program may be modified, so you can adjust them to the pair you most like to operate, though the default parameters works well in the EURUSD pair with accounts of 500 usd or more. Here is how you can modify each parameter:


- lot. It's the lot size of each pending order, if you use the program in turbo mode this variable will be ignored.

- stopLoss. Place the stopLoss with 5 digits for every pending order, if your broker uses 4 digits the program will fit automatically.

- takeProfit

- distance. It's the distance in pips separating every couple of pending orders, increase this variable if your account has few balance, because you will operate with less active orders ath the same time and will reduce the risk.

- operationsAmount. Fix the amount of operations that will be placed in every batch.

- earningsPercentage. Place 0 (cero) to allow the program to work continuously, if you want to stop the program when a earnings percentage has been reached (calculated about the initial balance) place in this field any number larger than 0, when this percentage has been reached the program will stop and an alert will be send, you even can recibe this alert on your phone (see https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/476).

- turbo. Place true so that the size of the lot changes proportionally to the increase or reduce of the equity, in this case the initial lot will be the minimum and will be changing proportionally, in case you want a custom lot turn this variable to false and fix the lot as its indicated at the begining.

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6769
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.21 10:21 
 

Good job.

Reply to review