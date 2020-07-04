King Ai Trix Zero Push

The brand new trading indicator using TRIX strategy is exclusive presented by KING.Ai. Exclusive Functions including Mobile Push Notification. This indicator with Three-mode alerts is developed by KING.Ai ONLY. It is probably impossible that you could find a TRIX indicator like this one. It is very difficult for you to trade with the Trix strategy as there is limited time for traders to monitor every currency. However, the Trix strategy is very profitable especially using in DAY CHAT. It is because when the fast line cross the slow line, the trend will go further down/up, even can reach a total of 6000 pips profit. Due to the profit attractiveness, forex traders are very likely to include the Trix as one of their strategies for technical analysis in FX trading. However, as mentioned above, the monitoring of every currency charts had become the largest constraint. Here, KING.Ai is presenting the solution for that. A "Push Notification" will alert you whenever the Trix line cross (three alert mode present below) in your selected currencies. You can monitor all the currency charts and set the price to trade. You will never miss a Trix strategy under the currency you want to monitor. There are three alert modes of this indicator.





You could switch on/off the mobile notification separately for the following three modes according to your own needs.





Trix cross mode: Every time when fast trix line cross the slow trix line, push notification will be sent to alert traders automatically. The message will show Trix line cross. This is the signal to enter market. Traders can enter market accordingly. Cross zero mode(sig cross): Every time when the trix line cross zero , a push notification will be sent. The message will show the Trix line cross zero. This is the signal to enter market. Traders can enter market accordingly. Slope change mode: Every time when the trix slope change , a push notification will be sent. The message will show the trix slope change . This is the signal to exit market. Traders can exit market accordingly.

For the Setting, you are reminded two important points:

Turn on the notification function of your MT4 program. You can set the alert mode on/off according to your need.

Teaching material for Trix could be found online. You may also refer to the graphic illustration below. Fast Trix line cross slow Trix line is a signal to enter market. You can exit market when the fast Trix line color change (slope change mode), that also would be your Take Profit point. Stop loss using price action trading skills, which is the highest/lowest price of five candles. Trix line cross is more accurate than Trix line cross zero trading skill according to our test. Suggest to use in DAY CHAT, it is most accurate according to our test.

Please do not use this indicator solely. You are recommended to integrate all your technical skills to determine the side of breakout, upward or downward, with trend analysis.

A Forex trader must not miss this indicator. The four-mode alerts with push notifications of this indicator is developed by KING.Ai. You can only find it here. Don’t miss the chance!





If you need other indicators to complement your strategy, please visit our store. The combined use of multiple indicators, which can be found in our store, is highly recommended for risk diversification and profit maximization.





Each indicator does not promise success or winning in every single trade. Customer needs to bear their own risk. Our store is not responsible for any customers’ loss in trade.



