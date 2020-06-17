King Ai Trendline Tunnel

The brand new trading indicator Trendline Tunnel is presented by KING.Ai. This indicator were built base on the the theory of Latest Up and Down Trend line. Latest Trend are difficult can by seen by human eye. Indicator can help to identical the Trend. KING.Ai Forex trader mainly use this strategy to "See Through" market. We do believe that it is a powerful method to show the latest trend and do the breakout trade strategy. General speaking, Trendline Tunnel have following using:

Method to apply (please also refer to the graphic):

  • Detect latest Trend: Draw the latest Trend line even though there is two points only to show latest trend. 
  • Detect Long Trend: If the long trend is currently happen, multiple points were connected. You can trend follow up and down trend line.
  • Trade breakout: As the trade line will show the latest trend, it is very effective to trade breakout. Example would be like breakout the up and down trend tunnel or 123 breakout trade. You can take a look on the related graphic down below.

KING.Ai Forex trader believe that such strategy must complement with other indicator to form a trading system. 

  • For more real case. Please refer to the graphic.

Please do not use this indicator solely. You are recommended to integrate all your technical skills to determine the side of breakout, upward or downward, with trend analysis.

A Forex trader must not miss this indicator. Don’t miss the chance! 

If you need other indicators to complement your strategy, please visit our store. The combined use of multiple indicators, which can be found in our store, is highly recommended for risk diversification and profit maximization.

Each indicator does not promise success or winning in every single trade. Customer needs to bear their own risk. Our store is not responsible for any customers’ loss in trade.
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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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