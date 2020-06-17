King Ai Trendline Tunnel

The brand new trading indicator Trendline Tunnel is presented by KING.Ai. This indicator were built base on the the theory of Latest Up and Down Trend line. Latest Trend are difficult can by seen by human eye. Indicator can help to identical the Trend. KING.Ai Forex trader mainly use this strategy to "See Through" market. We do believe that it is a powerful method to show the latest trend and do the breakout trade strategy. General speaking, Trendline Tunnel have following using:

Method to apply (please also refer to the graphic):

Detect latest Trend: Draw the latest Trend line even though there is two points only to show latest trend.

Draw the latest Trend line even though there is two points only to show latest trend. Detect Long Trend: If the long trend is currently happen, multiple points were connected. You can trend follow up and down trend line.

If the long trend is currently happen, multiple points were connected. You can trend follow up and down trend line. Trade breakout: As the trade line will show the latest trend, it is very effective to trade breakout. Example would be like breakout the up and down trend tunnel or 123 breakout trade. You can take a look on the related graphic down below.

KING.Ai Forex trader believe that such strategy must complement with other indicator to form a trading system.

For more real case. Please refer to the graphic.

Please do not use this indicator solely. You are recommended to integrate all your technical skills to determine the side of breakout, upward or downward, with trend analysis.