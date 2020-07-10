Standard KDJ

4.8

The standard KDJ indicator is presented by KING.Ai. This indicator were built base on the the theory of KDJ. KDJ is a very effective and useful strategy to trade especially in swing trading.

Method to apply (please also refer to the graphic):

  • 80/20 rule: Price from bottom to top 20 to 80. And price from top to bottom 80 to 20. Both is enter market signal.
  • Indicator period: The indicator is made by period 9,3,3

KING.Ai Forex trader believe that such strategy must complement with other indicator to form a trading system. 

Please do not use this indicator solely. You are recommended to integrate all your technical skills to determine the side of breakout, upward or downward, with trend analysis.

A Forex trader must not miss this indicator. Don’t miss the chance! 

If you need other indicators to complement your strategy, please visit our store. The combined use of multiple indicators, which can be found in our store, is highly recommended for risk diversification and profit maximization.

Each indicator does not promise success or winning in every single trade. Customer needs to bear their own risk. Our store is not responsible for any customers’ loss in trade.


Reviews 10
heiko v.piechowski
2029
heiko v.piechowski 2023.09.29 22:57 
 

good indicator

jiab
436
jiab 2022.10.30 14:05 
 

good job

mik55
107
mik55 2022.08.29 19:01 
 

Thank you for good job!!!

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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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King Ai Divergence
Choi Wing Leung
Experts
The brand new expert advisor using the divergence strategy is presented by KING.Ai. KING.Ai divergence named "KING.Ai-div", is specifically designed to detect divergence occurred at every single moment. It was composed   by using the secret "divergence formula". The average winning rate is up high to 80%, contributed by the extraordinary divergence strategy. It normally posed an open order during the early operating hour of the Fx market. The reason for doing that is to avoid any big-news or tec
King Ai Box Breakout Push
Choi Wing Leung
Indicators
The brand new trading indicator using the box breakout strategy is presented by KING.Ai. This indicator with four-mode alerts is developed by KING.Ai ONLY. It is probably impossible that you could find a box breakout indicator like this one. It is very difficult for you to trade with the box breakout strategy as there is limited time for traders to monitor every currency. However, the box breakout strategy is very profitable. It is because when the price breaks the box, the trend will go further
King Ai Storm Breakout
Choi Wing Leung
Experts
The brand new and powerful expert advisor using the breakout strategy is presented by KING.Ai. The characteristic of Tiny Drawdown making it one of the best EA in the market . When you trade with 1 lots, the drawdown is just as low as 16%. If you trade with 0.1 lots, the drawdown is even lowered to 6% . It was the breakout strategy composed by J.Granville Rules , with a “secret formula”. The average winning rate is up high to 80% , contributed by the extraordinary breakout strategy. Breakout str
King Ai TD Sequential
Choi Wing Leung
Indicators
The brand new trading indicator using the TD Sequential strategy is presented by KING.Ai. This indicator were built base on the the theory of TD Sequential . TD Sequential difficult can by seen by human eye.  Indicator can help to identical the pattern . KING.Ai Forex trader mainly use this strategy to  "See Through" market . We do believe that it is a  powerful method to predict reversal time of trend . Ross Hook were developed by Tom Demark, In the late 1970s he devised some indicators called
King Ai Trendline Tunnel
Choi Wing Leung
Indicators
The brand new trading indicator Trendline Tunnel is presented by KING.Ai. This indicator were built base on the the theory of  Latest Up and Down Trend line . Latest Trend are difficult can by seen by human eye.  Indicator can help to identical the Trend . KING.Ai Forex trader mainly use this strategy to  "See Through" market . We do believe that it is a  powerful method to show the latest trend and do the breakout trade strategy . General speaking, Trendline Tunnel have following using: Method
King Ai Trix Zero Push
Choi Wing Leung
Indicators
The brand new trading indicator using TRIX strategy is exclusive presented by KING.Ai. Exclusive Functions including Mobile Push Notification . This indicator with Three-mode alerts  is  developed by KING.Ai ONLY.   It is probably impossible that you could find a TRIX indicator like this one.  It is very difficult for you to trade with the Trix strategy as there is limited time for traders to monitor every currency. However, the Trix strategy is very profitable especially using in DAY CHAT. It
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Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.04.14 13:34 
 

good

GoodMan54
104
GoodMan54 2024.07.09 14:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

heiko v.piechowski
2029
heiko v.piechowski 2023.09.29 22:57 
 

good indicator

kriogenika
34
kriogenika 2023.02.15 17:25 
 

veri good

jiab
436
jiab 2022.10.30 14:05 
 

good job

mik55
107
mik55 2022.08.29 19:01 
 

Thank you for good job!!!

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.21 02:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jaiprakash Goenka
232
Jaiprakash Goenka 2022.04.01 12:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shekhar Kumar
100
Shekhar Kumar 2021.09.28 16:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zeenat G
69
Zeenat G 2021.04.11 00:27 
 

I Love it Thank you

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