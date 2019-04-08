Pivot levels

4.5

Pivot levels is indicator showing 7 pivot levels. It is adjusted for major use, including:

  • all standard time frames
  • choice of periods to show
  • three popular calculation formulas (typical, median, weighted)
  • 9 level Camarilla pivot
  • pivot day shift
  • choice of properties for lines and labels
  • choice of showing alerts when crossing pivot lines

Parameters:

----------Main parameters-----------

  • Timeframe - time frame for pivot levels
  • Number of periods to show - displays pivot levels for number of periods
  • Formula for calculation - four calculation formulas (typical, median, weighted and Camarilla) can be chosen
  • Pivot day shift - offset from GMT time

----------Lines and labels-----------

  • Extend lines for last period? - if true last period pivot lines are extended
  • Show transitions between periods? - if true transitions are shown, if false transitions are hidden
  • Show labels? - if true labels are shown, if false labels are hidden
  • Font size for labels - enter font size for labels
  • Bar offset for labels - enter number of bars to shift the position of labels (+ to the right)
  • Pivot line color - choose the line color
  • Pivot line style - choose the line style

-----------------Alerts-----------------

  • Show alerts? - if true alert is shown when price crosses pivot level, if false non alerts are displayed
  • Send push notification when price crosses levels? - if true notification is sent to your mobile when price crosses pivot level


For rebates go to https://premiumtrading.co/?ref=13525 and choose broker.

Reviews 2
Easy-Read
416
Easy-Read 2021.06.11 08:48 
 

Perfect for Pivot trading! I just wish it included mid-Pivots

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Easy-Read
416
Easy-Read 2021.06.11 08:48 
 

Perfect for Pivot trading! I just wish it included mid-Pivots

AkunDelar95
30
AkunDelar95 2019.08.26 10:03 
 

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