Pinbar Outside Pattern
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Pinbar Outside Pattern indicator shows in a table symbol, time frame and direction of the last price candle if it matches outside pinbar input parameters. Outside pinbar means that the candle is extreme in the chosen time frame. By clicking 'Open chart' button you can view drawn pattern. You can choose to scan through all the symbols in Market Watch or enter your favorite symbols, and also you can enter time frames you need to scan.
---------Main settings--------
- Select all symbols from Market Watch? - if Yes the program scans through all the symbols displayed in Market Watch, if No - only selected in the next input symbols are scanned
- Enter symbols separated by commas - enter symbols separated by commas (they must be selected in Market Watch)
- Enter timeframes separated by commas - enter time frames separated by commas, e.g. M1,M2...M30,H1,H2...H12, D1,W1,MN1.
--------Candle parameters--------
- Min candle length in points - enter min candle length in points
- Min candle wick length in percent (0-100%) - enter min candle wick length in percent from total candle length (0-100%)
----------Draw pattern-----------
- Line color - choose the color for drawing
- Line width - enter number for line thickness
- Place mark for stop loss (in ATR units)? - choose Yes or No
- Multiplier for stop loss (in ATR units) - enter number what size for stop loss in ATR units you want
- ATR period - period for ATR indicator
---------Alerts---------
- Show alerts when PinBar detected? - choose Yes or No from dropdown menu
- Send email alert when PinBar detected? - choose Yes or No from dropdown menu. If Yes, you need to configure your email settings in Options/Email menu
- Send push notification when PinBar detected? - choose Yes or No from dropdown menu. If Yes, you need to set your MetaQuotes ID in Options/Notifications menu
Warning:
- When placing trades take only clear pinbars, good risk/reward ratio and when there is no big news background
Notes:
- In testing mode you can see alerts only in Journals tab
Useful links:
Mt5 simuliator: https://mt5simulator.com?bg_ref=rmeiuTuSXAFor rebates go to https://premiumtrading.co/?ref=13525 and choose broker.